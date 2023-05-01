Asking for money isn’t easy, but the Faith Regional Health Services Foundation seems to have developed a successful tradition that focuses on saving and improving lives with its annual gala.
The formality of a black-and-white gala combined with some off-the-cuff fun works to get people to open their hearts and pocketbooks.
Saturday’s event, which benefited Faith Regional’s CardioVascular Institute, was announced as having raised more than $100,000.
“Typically, it is formal,” said Shantell Skalberg, executive director, marketing, public relations and foundation at Faith Regional, of the gala.
“It’s a chance for our providers, our staff and the community to get together and dress maybe a little bit more than we normally would and celebrate the community and Faith Regional.”
Skalberg said the galas have taken place each year since 1996 — except two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sold-out event, which was at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, included silent and live auctions, opportunities to make donations, photo ops and a testimonial of a heart patient, whose family credits Faith Regional’s staff with saving his life.
This year’s theme was “A Night on the Red Carpet” and also featured a dance and live music, with Black Cow Fat Pig catering the meal.
Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO of Faith Regional, said Faith Regional has nine board certified cardiologists in nine various capacities and seven mid-level providers, all while conducting 49 outreaches a month in 10 communities.
“(The funds) will help us to focus on the need in those communities and work through the growth and innovation there,” Driscoll said.
Skalberg, who has attended eight of the gala events, said she enjoys the atmosphere and appreciates all the individuals and businesses who support it. That includes donating extravagant vacations along with a range of items designed to appeal to all segments of the community.
Driscoll said one of the more memorable galas was a year that it was held virtually because there was a spring blizzard. A lot of people work hard to put it on, she said.
“I love that everyone can get dressed up with a different theme because I think people embrace that,” Driscoll said.
“I also enjoyed last year because for two years as an organization and a community, we had to be within our COVID area. I think everybody was just ready to get together again and celebrate, and have a reason to celebrate. Last year, for me, it just hit on why we do this, why Faith Regional is here and why we can celebrate it as well.”
This year’s event included a video that was presented on a large screen and TVs throughout the event center. It featured interviews and footage of Doug Stratton, a Norfolk attorney who suffered what his doctor called a “widow maker heart attack.”
Stratton recalled that he started having chest pains and felt nauseous, and his son, Nathan, noticed he was pale. Nathan drove his dad to the emergency room.
While headed there, Doug slumped over. Nathan soon arrived at the emergency room and went inside to get help.
“It doesn’t matter if it is Doug Stratton or Joe Blow,” Doug Stratton said. “They saved me because I presented them with an opportunity to do — for lack of a better term — to do what they do best.”
Doug’s wife, Lori, recalled reaching the hospital and seeing Nathan and being informed on three occasions while waiting that they got Doug “back again,” then the last time being told, “We’re going to try again.”
Nathan said he also recalled talking to the ER doctor, who was confident and kept working.
“I knew he was in the right place,” Nathan said. “I started to have hope at that point.”
Today, Doug is back at work, enjoying his children, grandchildren and all that life offers.
“You don’t get to do what I do now, unless Faith Regional did what they had to do,” Doug said.