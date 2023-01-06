Future of Northern Hills building uncertain

Mike Anderson, the new owner of the building where the Northern Hills child care center was previously located, addressed community members at a meeting Thursday afternoon regarding the uncertain future of the center.
Anderson initially had big plans for his purchase of the Northern Hills facility. He intended to utilize the building to help provide housing for Ukrainian refugees: “On the lower level, we could put the orphans in there, and house them separately; on the upper level we could get affordable housing for some of the Ukrainians, which is very difficult for us right now,” Anderson said. “The other goal was after we reopen, we could employ many of the Ukrainian women in a daycare. So in that regard, the building is absolutely perfect for us, I mean, you couldn’t find a better building.”
“I didn’t realize the need for daycare was as great as it was in the community,” Anderson continued, stating that he “got a lot of pushback from the neighbors wanting to retain that as a daycare. What I believe now, I think that the best thing is if we can maintain that as a daycare, I’ll work as hard as I can to be able to accommodate that. What we need is a solution that’s a win-win-win for the daycare, for the community.”
Anderson noted that it was now too late to back out of the building sale, but his eventual “goal would be to sell the building and look for a different facility,” he said.
The Northern Hills child care center was licensed to provide care to 200 children, but Zach Sudbeck, speaking as a representative of Northern Hills, stated that the center typically cared for only 120-130 children per day because of staffing problems.
While Anderson expressed a preference to “keep the Ukrainians in community,” he also added that “I can find a smaller building that would accommodate us just on Ukrainian housing or orphan care.”
Anderson was also unsure of how many, if any, Ukrainian orphans may be coming to Norfolk.
“I don’t know that we’re going to be able to get any orphans, it’s so dang hard,” Anderson said. “There’s one guy in Ukraine that controls all the orphans, and he has to vet you, you have to have international experience, you have to prove that you’re financially capable to take these children and age them out through a 10-year, 12-year span, and you have to have a physical location. So those are some of the things we’re up against.”
Because of zoning complications, the Northern Hills building is not fit to provide multiple-family housing, another factor in Anderson’s decision to consider choosing a different facility.
“Right now, the building doesn’t have any value, because it can’t produce anything outside of a daycare,” Anderson said. “So if it doesn’t maintain a daycare, we have to go to a different zoning to be able to make it some sort of productive entity.”
“We do orphanages and medical clinics and schools around the world, and my heart is for the people that are always in distress and what I’ve been doing is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Anderson said, speaking on his initial decision to purchase the building to provide room for orphan care. “But I think that we can perhaps accomplish if we can get a (daycare) provider that would be interested in going into the building, we certainly would help see if we could facilitate that.”