CREIGHTON — The Creighton Historical Center is sponsoring an unusual fundraiser.
Randy Foster has donated almost 20 boxes of proofs and negatives from the years he was in business, from 1975 to 2008 in Creighton as “Randy Foster Photography.”
Foster was active in Creighton and the surrounding area as a prominent photographer. Foster said he would like to see the proofs/negatives of his years of service in this community go to the families that trusted him with their care.
Virginia Buerman has organized the named packets under the corresponding first letter of the family name. Packets under that letter are not alphabetized, but they are easily found.
The boxes were placed on the glass cases in the back of the original building for residents’ convenience. The Creighton Schools also have individual packets.
The Creighton Historical Center is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Call the center at 402-358-3377 or Virginia Buerman at 402-358-3620 to set up an appointment or ask any questions.
The center is asking for a donation and any money will be used for the expenses of the center.