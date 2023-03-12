In the space once occupied by a chapel, doctors and nurses at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point are now saving lives.
The hospital opened the doors to its new emergency department in October, a project that was a long time coming, according to Tyler Toline, Franciscan Healthcare’s president and CEO.
“I hadn’t been on the job long when I started hearing that remodeling the ER had been talked about for a long time,” said Toline, who arrived in February 2020. “So, we decided to get serious about it.”
Work to upgrade the emergency department began in July 2021. A new trauma bay with two beds opened in March 2022, and three other ER rooms with single beds opened in October. Beckenhauer Construction Inc. of Norfolk was the general contractor.
It was also in the summer of 2021 when the hospital in nearby Oakland closed, which led to the hospital in West Point seeing more emergency room activity. Toline said the number of ER visits to Franciscan Healthcare has grown by about 50% in the past three years.
The old ER served the hospital well, Toline said, but the need to improve that setting was overdue. “We always provided great care, but the technology that we have now allows us to offer a higher level of care,” he said.
The trauma bay is in an area once occupied by the hospital’s chapel, something Toline said he finds inspiring.
“There’s something special about having patients being treated in a place where Mass was celebrated,” he said. “It gives you comfort knowing that the legacy and history of the hospital are right there.”
The new ER also includes an isolation/negative pressure room, nurses’ station, a lounge area for health care providers, a sleeping room for providers when they stay overnight and new staff bathrooms.
The importance of adding the isolation/negative pressure room was felt during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 when Franciscan Healthcare put a separate room together to help assess those with respiratory issues.
The privacy the new ER provides can’t be understated, Toline said, and was a big reason for the push to renovate.
Before the remodel, the hospital had three ER beds separated by curtains, which didn’t allow for much patient privacy. Anybody who entered through the north entrance to visit someone in the hospital had to walk past the ER rooms and ER waiting room. That is no longer the case.
Now, those who enter through the north doors to visit someone walk down a hallway that is shielded from the noise and commotion that can be present in a busy emergency department.
Toline said the privacy aspect is also better for the doctors and nurses. “They can assess the patient and see what’s going on before interacting with the patient’s family. It’s less stressful that way and allows them to do the best possible job.”
There is also a private consultation room where doctors and nurses can meet with family members.
The trauma bay and isolation room are equipped with cameras, microphones and other technology that providers can use to connect to Avel eCare telemedicine specialists who are trained in trauma scenarios. When providers need their help, they simply push a button to connect 24/7 with Avel’s emergency physicians and critical care nurses, who respond immediately from the virtual hospital hub.
That intervention might help avoid unnecessary transfers.
The upgrade to the emergency department also included extending the ambulance bay so the doors can be closed when a rescue squad arrives. The old bay was built at a time when rescue units weren’t as big as they are today. The ambulance bay also is equipped with a decontamination shower.