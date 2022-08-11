MADISON — A quartet of Norfolk women are each facing three counts of assault in connection with an apparent jumping of three other women inside the restroom of a Norfolk business last month.
Charged with three counts of third-degree assault are 40-year-old Stephanie Perez, 29-year-old Anayeli Sotelo-Aviles, 27-year-old Itzel Sotelo-Aviles and 20-year-old Iris Sotelo.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Norfolk Police Division into reports of an early-morning incident on July 10 at the Karma Lounge. Three women alleged that they had entered a restroom on their way out of the lounge and were attacked by a group of four or five women shortly thereafter.
The alleged perpetrators walked into the restroom and started to yell at the victims, according to an affidavit. Victim 1 had entered a stall, and the other two victims were waiting outside the stall when the suspects walked into the restroom.
One of the perpetrators purportedly struck Victim 2 outside the stall, and the other offenders rushed Victims 2 and 3. Victim 1 opened up the stall door to see what was happening, but she immediately retreated with one of the other victims for protection, according to the affidavit.
All three victims were knocked to the ground, and two of the offenders allegedly started to punch Victim 3 in the face and head repeatedly, as well as slamming her head on the floor and toilet. According to the affidavit, Victim 3 had her legs held down by one of the perpetrators while another attacker kicked her in the face. One of the perpetrators, police said, tried to dunk Victim 3’s head in the toilet but failed.
Victim 1 covered her head while she was on the ground, but police indicate that she was repeatedly struck in the back and possibly other parts of her body.
A witness who noticed what had happened yelled that she called the police, prompting the alleged assaulters to immediately leave the location.
Each victim was injured in the incident, police said, and Victims 2 and 3 were hospitalized.
Police said they observed lacerations and bruising to Victim 1’s face, arms and back. Victim 2 also sustained lacerations and bruising to her face, arms and back, as well as pooling blood in her right ear caused by a gash.
Victim 3’s left eye was swollen shut, and authorities later learned from medical records that she sustained a closed fracture to her orbital wall. Additionally, Victim 3 sustained lacerations and bruising to her face, arms, chest and back, according to police.
Arrest warrants were signed by a judge on July 21, and all four suspects were arrested within the next five days.
Perez, Itzel Sotelo-Aviles and Anayeli Sotelo-Aviles have pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault in Madison County Court. Iris Sotelo has not yet been arraigned.
Perez is scheduled to appear in court next on Tuesday, Aug. 23, while Anayeli Sotelo-Aviles and Itzel Sotelo-Aviles are scheduled to appear on Thursday, Sept. 1, and Tuesday, Sept. 20, respectively. Iris Sotelo’s next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Three of the four suspects posted bonds that were set at $10,000, with 10% required for release. Perez, who as of Wednesday morning was still housed at the Madison County Jail, had her bond amount lowered to $5,000.
Each count of third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year of imprisonment, so each of the four suspects could face up to 3 years’ imprisonment if they are convicted.