Occasionally a state fair judge looking over the quilts will find two exhibitors from the same family.
Less seldom, they will find three. But seeing four quilts from the same family is rare, except when it comes to the family of Jerri Fullner of Wisner.
This year, Fullner, her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter all entered quilts at the Nebraska State Fair. In an even greater feat, all earned ribbons.
"It was really fun," Fullner said. "How many people do that?"
Fullner, because she's a left-hander, taught herself to sew. When her daughter, Terri Uden, now of Lexington, began to quilt, she and her mother figured out new quilting techniques together. They enjoy shooting ideas off of each other, and both fill their sewing rooms with stashes of fabric, discovering patterns on the internet or copying ideas from magazines.
"You make a quilt top, put it together, and you have a quilt," Uden said.
When daughter Blair Caraway of Lexington came along, she learned clothing construction first, just as the two women before her, and then tried her hand at quilting.
The youngest of the four, Gabby Caraway, is just nine. Even so, this is her second year to enter a quilt — at the Dawson County Fair as a 4-H'er and the state fair as a junior youth exhibitor. She spends several days a week at her grandmother's house, learning to stitch together quilt pieces. This year she entered a throw-size quilt in bright colors. To get it done in time to exhibit, she measured out and hand-stitched 21 inches of binding around the outside edge each day.
Fullner's quilt was among 463 entered in open class this year. Uden has been the superintendent of The Quilt Room for the past four years, serving as a liaison between The Quilt Room and the State Fair. As such, she supervised as all the quilts were checked in, judged, hung for display with ribbons in place, and eventually taken down with premiums paid.
Fullner finds quilting to be relaxing. That may be why she creates three to four quilts per year. As for Uden, quilting clears her head, she said. Depending on the size, she completes eight to nine quilted projects each year.
Will the quilting quadruplet be entering four quilts again at next year's state fair?
"If all are able and willing, you bet!" Fullner said.