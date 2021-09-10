MADISON — A Madison man who already has a plethora of pending felony charges against him now faces four additional felonies stemming from his failure to appear in court on Aug. 30.
Nathaniel Mahlin, 21, had a warrant issued for his arrest last week after failing to appear for a bond forfeiture hearing.
He was subsequently arrested by the Norfolk Police Division on Sept. 4 and made a long-awaited court appearance on Thursday, 10 days after he was ordered to appear.
Mahlin, who’s been lodged at the Madison County Jail since his most recent arrest, appeared alongside his attorneys, Pat Carney and Brad Ewalt.
Carney is representing Mahlin in two cases that carry charges of first-degree sexual assault and intentional child abuse. Ewalt is representing Mahlin in two cases that include charges of theft, flight to avoid arrest, possession of meth, criminal mischief and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.
Mahlin’s Aug. 30 hearing was scheduled after Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, had motioned for Mahlin’s bond to be revoked following Mahlin’s Aug. 14 arrest in Stanton County.
After Mahlin failed to appear, the county attorney’s office filed four felony charges of failure to appear against him. Each count of failure to appear carries a sentence of up to two years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
In court Thursday, Mahlin pleaded not guilty to all four counts of failure to appear. Ewalt was appointed by Judge James Kube to represent Mahlin in those cases, as well.
In each of Mahlin’s older four cases, Carney and Ewalt asked that his bond be released (returned to the signees) because the individuals who had posted bond for Mahlin wanted their money back. A total of $21,500 had been posted by multiple parties.
Smith didn’t object to the bond releases, noting that he didn’t want to see people lose money because of Mahlin’s decision not to appear in court. But Smith did ask the previously set bonds to be “substantially increased.”
He said Mahlin’s mother, who was a signee of some of the bonds, had called the courthouse on Aug. 27 wanting to turn Mahlin in. After that phone call, Smith said, he suspected Mahlin might not show up for court on Aug. 30.
Smith’s suspicions were right.
Somebody claiming to be Mahlin’s cousin had called the district court office on Aug. 30 and told a staffer that Mahlin had checked into a Lincoln hospital to address mental health needs. The hospital later debunked that claim, and Mahlin’s cousin said he didn’t know anything about the phone call.
Smith cited that purported phone call Thursday when asking the judge to increase Mahlin’s bond.
“He’s consistently failed to appear,” the county attorney said. “His history in this case is not only that he’s failed to appear, but he’s also been doing other bad things — drugs and getting arrested in other counties.”
Doubling Mahlin’s bond in his four older cases — in addition to setting bond in each of his new cases at 10% of $40,000 or more — would be appropriate, Smith said.
Carney said Mahlin’s ability to repost bonds would be minimal.
Kube sustained the request to release the previously posted bonds and then substantially increased them.
Total bond for Mahlin’s eight district court cases was set by Kube at $790,000, with 10% allowed for release. So Mahlin must post $79,000 to bond out.
Smith said a motion to forfeit bond altogether is still on the table, and a hearing could be taken up at a future date. If the judge were to sustain a motion to forfeit Mahlin’s bond, Mahlin would be held at the county jail until sentencing.
Both defense attorneys asked for a pretrial date to be set, as there are ongoing plea negotiations, Ewalt said.
Mahlin is scheduled to appear next on Monday, Sept. 27. He faces a maximum of 90 years in prison.