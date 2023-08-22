MADISON — Jeffrey Stewart, the former general manager of North Fork Area Transit, made a series of allegations about his treatment in the county jail on Tuesday during a court hearing in which he pleaded with a judge to reduce his bail amount.
County Judge Donna Taylor denied Stewart’s request and left bail in his felony theft case at $500,000.
Madison County Public Defender Matthew Headley argued for a reduction in Stewart’s bail, telling Taylor that Stewart, 32, would like to be able to work in order to retain a private attorney, as well as to address his worsening health.
After Taylor decided to leave Stewart’s bail as is, Stewart spoke — against the advice of Headley.
The former transit manager, who is accused of misusing around $740,000 in NFAT funds last year, told Taylor that he has been subjected to torture and abuse since being taken to the Madison County Jail in mid-July.
Stewart's complaints about his treatment in jail centered on the alleged lack of mental health medications he has received since being incarcerated, as well as his inability to receive proper medical treatment for a gout diagnosis.
“I would just like to go on record stating this jail did not provide adequate medical attention. I had reached out to them three and a half weeks ago to tell them that I have a history of gout, and I was having trouble walking,” Stewart alleged. “They ignored me to the point where, up until this past Saturday, I was unable to walk.”
Headley explained to Taylor that Stewart was taken to the emergency room on Saturday because of his worsening gout symptoms.
As for his mental health treatment, Stewart said it was “grossly incompetent” of the jail to take someone off of a medication they’d been taking for bipolar disorder and place them on another medicine that is commonly administered with continuous blood testing to monitor for adverse effects to the liver and kidney. Those blood tests have not been done, he said.
“And I find it to be extremely egregious and also unfair punishment to leave me in these types of conditions,” he added. “I have a history of mental illness, and for a facility that does not offer mental therapy or treatment or the staff not having the qualifications to prescribe these types of medications.”
His voice rising, Stewart argued that it is the due process of the judge to protect his rights as an American and ensure that he is not tortured inside the jail.
“I have been tortured inside of this jail and I want it to stop,” he told Taylor. “With all due respect, ma'am, I'm trying to explain this to you. People that are molesting children and everything else have half of the bond I have. I've never been in trouble in my life. I've never (run) from the law. And I came up here to square this matter up because there are people who should be in jail that are not in jail while I'm sitting here.”
Taylor advised Stewart that she factored in his medical diagnoses and his desire for treatment outside of jail in deciding to leave his bail amount as is. Jail staff, the judge added, has certain standards they are required to follow, and they should take his complaints seriously and address them.
“Those are matters that might have to be taken up with Jail Standards if you are being inappropriately medically treated,” the judge said.
The Nebraska Jail Standards Board, part of the Nebraska Crime Commission, is responsible for the promulgation and enforcement of minimum standards for the maintenance, operation and construction of adult and juvenile criminal detention facilities.
Madison County is held accountable for the jail standards by the state, and the jail has consistently met said standards, according to previous Daily News reports.
Stewart asked Taylor if there was a way to appeal her decision not to reduce his bail amount. Taylor said that she’s not allowed to give Stewart legal advice but that another court would be able to address claims he may have.
A visibly upset Stewart continued to challenge the judge.
“So if the abuse continues here, it’s my understanding of the court that you have no standing to protect my civil liberties. Is that what I'm gathering?” he asked.
Taylor told him: “I'm leaving your bond set where it is. That’s what you’re gathering.”
Stewart’s pontificate was preceded by an argument from Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney, for Stewart’s bail amount to remain the same.
County Judge Michael Long denied Stewart’s request for a bail reduction on July 19, and Taylor followed suit on July 26. Hurd said that Stewart fled to Mexico and is accused in an arrest affidavit of stealing more than $740,000 from NFAT.
“Bond is appropriate,” he said.
Headley had argued that Stewart did not go to Mexico to flee law enforcement, but instead to seek medical treatment. Stewart also has never been convicted of a felony, the defense attorney said.
Stewart further argued that he has relatives who live in Mexico whom he would regularly visit.
“So, (you have) lots of contacts in Mexico, which makes the bond appropriately set,” Taylor said.
Prior to Stewart’s bail request, Headley made an oral motion to continue Stewart’s Tuesday hearing so that Stewart could have more time to hire an attorney.
Stewart said he would need another three or four weeks to retain an attorney, so Taylor scheduled a preliminary hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The Texas native was charged as the result of an investigation that began in December into allegations that he used North Fork Area Transit credit cards for personal expenditures, including at hotels, casinos, stores and restaurants. He is accused of misusing around $740,000 of the nonprofit’s funds.
A warrant was signed for Stewart’s arrest on Dec. 16, but Stewart wasn’t apprehended by law enforcement authorities until July 14, when he turned himself in to U.S. Border Patrol officials in Brownsville, Texas, after having spent most of the previous seven months in Mexico.
Stewart’s charge is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.