WAYNE — A former Winside teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student had her bond increased Monday and a preliminary hearing set for next month in Wayne County Court.
Cali Heikes, 25, appeared before Judge Ross Stoffer, along with her attorney, Brad Montag, on a motion to have her bond increased to $40,000 10% as requested by Wayne County Attorney Amy K. Miller.
Miller filed a motion to revoke Heikes’ original $20,000 10% bond after it was determined that Heikes wrote a letter to the alleged victim that was found in the alleged victim’s bedroom. The conditions of the bond were violated between Jan. 23 and Feb. 25, according to the motion.
Miller told the judge that there was an agreement worked out to increase the bond to $40,000 10% by her and the defendant. Heikes had been out on bond $20,000 10% since Jan. 23, with a balance of $1,800 held by the court.
Stoffer said just because the agreement had been reached, he is not bound by it. Among his options were to revoke the bond and send her to jail, increase the bond amount or keep it the same.
Stoffer said there is nothing in Miller’s filing that indicates what the letter stated, but it doesn’t matter what it contains. Something as simple as saying, “How you doing?” would be a violation of the bond, he said.
Stoffer then increased the bond to 10% of $40,000 and warned her not to have any contact whatsoever with the alleged victim.
Part of the bond will be withheld by the court system now, and this action will cost her money, he said.
That means that Heikes then had to post an additional $2,000, which is 10% of the additional $20,000. She did so following the hearing.
“If you do this again, it may just be that we send you to jail until this matter is resolved. Do you understand that?” Stoffer asked her toward the end of the 10-minute hearing.
“Yes,” Heikes said.
Stoffer also set a preliminary hearing for Monday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. on three charges.
Heikes, who resigned, was a family and consumer sciences teacher at Winside Public Schools. She was charged with a trio of felonies stemming from a purported sexual relationship she was having with a student, including one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The second and third counts are second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, alleging that Heikes subjected a student at the school to sexual contact, with the purported acts occurring in January. Both of those second-degree sexual abuse charges carry a maximum punishment of 3 years in prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was notified by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services hotline on Jan. 20 of a sexual relationship between Heikes and a 17-year-old student. A mental health counselor had notified the DHHS after a patient told the counselor about the purported sexual relationship.
Heikes is the second Winside teacher in the span of a year to be accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.