A former Norfolk woman who was employed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is facing multiple sexual abuse charges in Madison County.
Suzy Milne, 48, is charged with both first- and second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person. The charges were filed against Milne in Madison County Court in February after it was alleged that she had a sexual relationship with a former patient at the Norfolk Regional Center.
Milne’s case was later bound over to the district court since both of the charges filed against her are felonies.
Mallory Hughes, the alleged victim’s lawyer, presented the Madison County Attorney’s Office with a timeline of the reported sexual encounters between her client and Milne in January. The allegations submitted by Hughes were filed by the county attorney’s office and included in a probable cause affidavit against Milne.
According to the affidavit, a man who had previously been treated at the Norfolk Regional Center began a second stint at the facility in early 2018.
After the man arrived at the regional center, Milne reportedly purchased a cellphone for him and placed it under his pillow when he wasn’t inside the room. In March or April 2018, the man said, Milne came into his room and performed consensual oral sex on him.
The man, who is a convicted sex offender, reported that he and Milne had consensual sex on at least two other occasions during his first stint at the regional center in 2017.
It is also alleged that Milne either kept or destroyed all of the reported victim’s case documentation, including files from his regional center stays in Norfolk and Lincoln, as well as his sentencing paperwork.
When Milne was told to return the man’s paperwork, she did not return any information regarding his commitment to the regional center or his criminal case, according to the affidavit. Milne also allegedly deleted social media messages between herself and that of the alleged victim, from both her account and his.
Milne, whose address is currently listed in Omaha, was given notice of her termination as a compliance specialist at the regional center on April 24, 2018. She had been employed there for about 4½ months before her firing.
According to Nebraska statutes, first-degree sexual abuse of a protected individual is warranted when an individual unlawfully subjects a protected individual to sexual penetration. Second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person is when a person subjects a protected person to unlawful sexual contact.
The first-degree sexual abuse charge is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and the second-degree sexual abuse charge is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
Milne pleaded not guilty to both charges on June 25. During her arraignment, an emotional Milne said prosecutors and her former employers “are trying to ruin my life.”
Milne has been free on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. She has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, and a jury trial set to begin on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.