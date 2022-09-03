Kevin Lowry, a Norfolk native, first left his home when he was 11 years old.
His dad often had problems with alcoholism, arrests and other stuff during his youth, according to Lowry. And his broken home eventually led to a sporadic childhood of moving from place to place. However, Lowry ended up achieving great things despite his upbringing.
After leaving his home in Norfolk at age 11, he lived in a children’s home in Oklahoma for a few years, Lowry said. He then returned to Nebraska and attended another state school in Lincoln. Eventually, he found his way back to Norfolk, where he enrolled at Norfolk High School as a freshman.
“I was in and out of homes, state schools and foster homes,” Lowry said, “and I think by the time I was about 15, I was on the wrong track and I dropped out of school.”
According to Lowry, he dropped out of high school during Christmas break of his freshman year. He ended up working in construction instead of attending classes. However, he got injured on the job soon after and couldn’t do construction work anymore.
“I thought (it) would be my future, but it ended up being a good thing because then I went back to school in the 10th grade,” Lowry said. “I was almost illiterate from being moved around so much in schools and homes. (I was) really far behind in school.”
According to Lowry, he met Vauri Henre after he started attending Norfolk High School again. She was one of his English teachers.
“I think (Henre) had a great impact on my life when it was probably the most important,” Lowry said. “It was at a time when I was turning the corner from being a high school dropout to returning to school to try and build a different future and life for myself.”
Lowry said Henre and Mary Smalley, the former Norfolk High School nurse, would always check in on him to make sure he was OK. Henre also tutored him and helped him stay in school, he said.
According to Lowry, he also worked at the Norfolk YMCA while he was in school, where he met a lot of “really good people.”
“In the lack of family life, you learn from the people around you, and I think Norfolk was a good place for that,” Lowry said. “I was exposed to a lot of good people, so that was important.”
After graduating from Norfolk High School in 1981, Lowry attended Northeast Community College. Soon after, he moved away from Norfolk to attend Kearney State College, which is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney. There, he got his bachelor’s of science degree. But he didn’t stop there.
According to Lowry, he moved to Las Vegas to work at a boys’ home after working at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility and the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He also worked for the Nevada State Prison and a county juvenile court for a while.
“And then in January 1991, after my background check, I got hired as a federal probation and parole officer at the time,” Lowry said.
Lowry said he became a special offender specialist, where he focused on gangs, organized crime, the witness protection program and high-risk offenders. And during his time as a special offender specialist, he attended graduate school at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and earned a master’s degree.
“I've never quit being a student after being a failed student early in my life,” Lowry said. “I (then) became a supervisor and moved into management because I wanted to help on a larger scale, and I thought if I worked with more officers, I could have a greater impact.”
Lowry said he kept in touch with Henre for a while, but his career kept him busy as he moved up in the workforce and he found it difficult to reconnect with people.
According to Lowry, he was pretty much married to his career.
“It's just something that's always been my passion because of the way I grew up,” Lowry said. “And I always felt like it was important to give back because I was given so much by so many good people that helped me succeed. … So I want to do that professionally with other people.”
Henre, however, never gave up on trying to reconnect with Lowry after years of not hearing from him. He usually kept her number in his wallet, she said, but it became destroyed over the years.
According to Henre, she was on a cruise ship in June when she was able to reconnect with Lowry.
Henre said she was conversing with another passenger on the cruise who had recently retired from a U.S. probation office. Remembering that Lowry worked in the U.S. probation office in Minnesota, she asked the passenger if she knew what her former student was up to.
Henre said the passenger then looked up Lowry for her and provided her with good news: He was still alive and doing well.
“It made me kind of break down into tears, because I was so excited to know he was OK,” Henre said.
However, that wasn’t everything.
According to Henre, the passenger also told her that he had retired from his position as the chief U.S. probation officer for the district court of Minnesota and was “probably the number one person in the U.S., maybe even the world, for setting up probationary systems for extremists.”
“She said he has been all over the world setting up these systems for extremists,” Henre said. “And she said he is currently working for the U.N., he has testified before Congress and the U.N. And she said he's really done very, very well and made quite a name for himself, ... I was just thrilled. That did it.”
Henre said she was able to find Lowry’s number with help from the passenger. She then reached out and heard back from Lowry a couple of hours later.
“It was like hearing from one of my long-lost sons,” Henre said. “I was like ‘Oh, my goodness, he's alive. He's well and he's done well for himself.’ ”
Lowry now works as an expert consultant on criminal extremism and terrorism for a variety of agencies, ranging from county to international jurisdictions.
“I was just so proud of him,” Henre said. “I just think what he has done is remarkable.”