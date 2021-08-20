MADISON — A 21-year-old man with a rap sheet that includes several drug violations was sentenced to prison on Thursday in district court for separate convictions involving cocaine and marijuana.
Martrail Edwards, who had most recently lived in Lincoln, was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison by Judge James Kube for two counts of attempted possession of cocaine — both Class 1 misdemeanors — and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony.
Edwards appeared in court alongside his attorney, Jack Lafleur. One of the convictions the former Norfolkan was sentenced for on Thursday occurred in December 2019, the other in March 2020.
On Dec. 10, 2019, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy observed Edwards, who had an active arrest warrant at the time, inside a vehicle in southern Norfolk. After searching the vehicle and Edwards’ belongings, authorities found both marijuana and a white substance that later identified as cocaine in a baggie.
Less than three months later, Edwards, who was out on bond, was found with cocaine and a large quantity of marijuana during a traffic stop initiated by a Norfolk police officer.
According to the presentence investigation report, the officer located a bag of marijuana in the center console and also spotted a backpack behind the passenger's seat on the floor. The backpack contained multiple baggies of marijuana and a digital scale.
An empty plastic bag also was found inside the backpack that, according to the officer, appeared as if it was being used to tear off parts for sale. The bag was torn in a way that would have allowed Edwards to place specific amounts of marijuana on top of each of the torn off pieces and roll the marijuana up inside the plastic.
Another officer located a small baggie containing a white powdery substance on Edwards’ person that later field-tested positive for cocaine. Edwards also had more than $1,700 cash in his possession, according to police.
A young child was in the back seat of Edwards’ vehicle at the time of his arrest.
In court Thursday, Kube detailed Edwards’ heavy marijuana use that dated to when he was 17 years old. The judge also referenced Edwards’ six-page criminal history, most of which is from the past three years.
A lengthy criminal history is something a lot of defendants have, Kube said, but the concern is that many of Edwards’ offenses have occurred while he was either on probation or out on bond.
“It doesn’t look like you’ve had a really good history when you’ve been placed on probation,” he said. “... You’re pretty young, and for someone your age to have the type of criminal history you have is not good.”
Edwards was open with the judge about his marijuana use, admitting that he had used it daily for the past seven years and would “take a hit” every 30 minutes for daylong periods. He told Kube that he wasn’t actively selling marijuana. Instead, Edwards kept it in his vehicle simply to fuel his habit, he said.
“When I was using, I always had that stuff on me because I had no place to leave it. My major problem was having stuff on me,” he said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said he finds it hard to believe that Edwards wasn’t selling the marijuana based on the quantity of marijuana found, the large amount of cash and the digital scales.
Kiernan also detailed another incident in 2020 in which Edwards allegedly fled a traffic stop in Stanton County and threw about a pound of marijuana from his vehicle. In addition, Edwards has pending cases alleging possession of psilocybin mushrooms and third-degree assault.
“With everything that’s happened in the past and the seriousness of the felonies still pending, I don’t believe he’s an appropriate candidate for probation,” Kiernan told Kube.
Kiernan asked for the sentences in each case to run consecutively.
Lafleur, meanwhile, requested probation for Edwards.
Despite Edwards’ criminal history, Lafleur said, he had never been convicted of a felony until June. And while it’s clear Edwards had struggled with juvenile probation, he had never had an opportunity at adult probation, Lafleur said.
“He has a good job lined up that would provide steady employment and added stability,” he said. “(Edwards) would like the court to consider that what happened resulted in the removal of his child from his care. That’s always difficult for any parent to undergo, and it’s important to remember that that’s something that certainly has an impact on the parent.”
But Kube agreed with Kiernan, saying it’s hard to believe Edwards’ statement that he didn’t intend to sell the marijuana in his vehicle.
The judge said cocaine and marijuana appear to be Edwards’ biggest problems.
“You need to somehow divert your focus from the use of controlled substances and live a normal life,” he said. “If you don’t, that’s going to lead to more problems. You’re going to be in front of me again, and it’s going to get worse.
“You haven’t taken much, if any, steps to address this issue.”
Edwards’ five-year prison sentence includes: two to four years for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver; a concurrent one-year sentence for attempted possession of cocaine; and a consecutive one-year sentence for the additional attempted possession of cocaine charge.
He must serve 18 months before first becoming eligible for parole and 24 months before becoming eligible for mandatory release. Edwards was given credit for 39 days previously served.