MADISON — An ex-Norfolk man with a long history of drug abuse was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Michael Fowler, 32, of Columbus was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 2 years in prison for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one of which Fowler received probation for last June.
Fowler was arrested on Oct. 17, 2021, as the result of a traffic stop because he was driving on a suspended license. Norfolk police found meth during a search of Fowler’s vehicle. On June 16, 2022, Kube sentenced Fowler to 2 years of probation.
But Fowler, who first started using meth when he was 17, struggled to meet probation requirements from the onset of his June sentence. He tested positive for meth numerous times, failed to report for testing and did not comply with sober living recommendations, resulting in multiple jail sanctions.
Fowler’s fruitless probation term reached a head on Nov. 22. He was turning himself in at the Madison County Jail, during which time a baggie of meth was found in one of his pockets.
As a result, the Madison County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Fowler’s probation and charged him with another count of possession of meth and obstructing governmental operations. Fowler pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to his new meth possession charge, in addition to admitting to violating his probation, In exchange, his obstructing charge was dismissed.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend an 18-month prison term for Fowler in his original case and 12 months in his second case. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, asked Kube to run the two sentences consecutively.
“As the court has talked about, which I think is clear to everyone, the defendant obviously has an issue with methamphetamine,” Kiernan said. “He's had a number of charges and convictions in just the past few years … which is why I think this court gave him a term of probation in (his original case).
“We were hoping that would set him on the right track; unfortunately, that probation term did not go well.”
Kiernan said consecutive sentences would possibly allow Fowler to be eligible to receive treatment in prison.
Brad Ewalt, Fowler’s attorney, said Fowler was in a much different place on Thursday than he was when he pleaded guilty in February. Fowler had been angry with himself and his inability to overcome his drug addiction, Ewalt said, but had since entered treatment.
Ewalt said Fowler was “miraculously” successful with treatment and had become a manager at a three-quarter-way house in Columbus. Further, Fowler became heavily involved in Narcotics Anonymous, was about to begin intensive outpatient treatment, earned full-time employment and enrolled in online college courses.
“The Mr. Fowler that is presenting himself today is a 180-degree turn from the Mr. Fowler that was here when he entered his plea,” Ewalt said. “Suddenly, things are clicking. Suddenly, things are going right. Suddenly, he's understanding that he can survive without drugs.”
The defense attorney asked Kube to consider giving Fowler one more chance at probation.
During the pre-sentence investigation, Fowler disclosed that he experienced a difficult childhood. He never knew his biological father, his mother died when he was 6 years old and his adoptive father was physically abusive and involved with drugs himself.
Since he was a teenager, Fowler said he’d been deeply involved with drugs, having used marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms, acid, ecstasy and heroin. He had been able to stay sober, though, he said, since his November arrest.
Kube asked him how he was able to begin moving in a positive direction.
On the day he reported for his jail sanction and was found with meth, Fowler said he had tried to overdose through a combination of meth, heroin and acid, which “slapped me in the face pretty hard.”
“It made me think a lot and realize I should do something different,” he said.
Fowler added that living somewhere other than Norfolk had allowed him to start living a healthier lifestyle.
“I want to keep going the way I'm going,” he said. “I like my life, and I’m doing the right thing every day.”
Kube told Fowler that his failed effort during probation isn’t fair to other people who are on probation or to probation officers who are trying to help people.
“I appreciate the fact that maybe things are going better for you now,” the judge said. “But I don't like the fact that I gave you a chance at probation and you didn't comply very well with your responsibilities, and that you showed up for one of your sanctions with methamphetamine.”
The judge added that he had heard many defendants and drug court participants say that they simply need to get out of Norfolk to avoid a lifestyle involving drugs. Kube acknowledged that it may be harder for some people to avoid drugs while living in Norfolk.
“There's also people that can figure it out,” Kube said. “... That’s because they realize, ‘I can't keep living my life like this,’ whether it's Norfolk or whether it's in any other city. It's not the city — it's within them — and it's within each and every one of us.”
Fowler was credited with 130 days served. He will be eligible for release after serving 1 year less credit for time served. Kube also sentenced Fowler to 18 months of postrelease supervision.
Others were sentenced for the following:
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Kiana N. Garcia, 41, 708 N. First St., 6 months in the Madison County Jail, $850 restitution, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rebecca L. Bockman, 46, St. Paul, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Third-degree assault
— Terron M. Nelson, 22, 913 S. Third St., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 4 days served, $300, costs.
Third-degree assault — two counts
— Marlin A. Smith Jr., 22, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, $600, costs.
Assault by mutual consent
— Destiny T. Tumbs, 27, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, $300, costs.
Fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance
— Hazel Giron, 21, Madison County Jail, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 144 days served, costs.