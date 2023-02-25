About six years ago, Steve and Sherri Kuk were asked to try the sport of pickleball through the Norfolk Family YMCA by playing at the tennis courts at Skyview Lake Park.
As avid racquetball players, the longtime Norfolk couple jumped at the chance and soon enough found themselves playing in a pickleball league every week.
“We just kind of took to it,” Steve Kuk said.
The couple — who moved to Arizona a couple of years ago — have continued to play the sport and recently have gone to a few competitions.
They also have had success so far. The Kuks recently came in first in the 60-and-over division in a national pickleball tournament in Goodyear, Arizona.
“We were on fire,” Steve Kuk said of their victory. “... They tried to pick on Sherri and it didn’t work for any (opponent).”
Steve Kuk credited playing at the local YMCA as they faced several good competitors back then. This was the couple’s third tournament, and their previous best finish was fifth place.
However, the competitions aren’t the only reason why they enjoyed pickleball. Steve Kuk said since the courts are smaller compared to the ones in tennis, it means they have to run less.
“It’s also pretty much doubles competition so you kind of get to your territory and play from there,” he said.
The couple said the sport is quite popular in their new area, noting that pickleball is considered one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Not only is pickleball played year-round there, the community they live in — Pebblecreek — is quite active, Steve Kuk said.
To give an idea of the sport's popularity, there are 20 courts on-site and 16 more are being built to keep up with the demand.
“With 36 courts, you can have some pretty big tournaments,” Steve Kuk said.
Steve Kuk said they stay busy if not playing pickleball or softball — their other sport of choice. Their community offers more than 100 activities and pursuits, meaning “there’s not too many dull moments,” he said.
But as they get older, the couple expect they won’t play pickleball and softball as much.
“Right now, we’re playing sports that are hard on your body that we probably won’t play down the road,” Steve Kuk said. “You get kind of beat up playing pickleball and softball. There will be a day when we can’t do those and then we’ll go to golf or something.”