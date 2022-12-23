One could say that the position of executive director of Norfolk Area United Way is a “one-woman job.”
Since Norfolk Area United Way’s inception in the late 1960s, three women have taken on the role of executive director, which is the only employed position within the nonprofit.
Marilyn Newland became the first executive director of Norfolk Area United Way around 1967. Then in 2005, Candace Allen took over the position, where she remained for almost 17 years before she decided to retire.
“The community of Norfolk has been familiar with Norfolk Area United Way for quite some time, and over the last decade and a half, that came with a familiarity alongside the directorship of Candace Allen,” said Morgan Cleveland, the new executive director of Norfolk Area United Way.
Before Allen joined the nonprofit in 2005, she attended Northeast Community College and Wayne State College to obtain her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She also worked for other nonprofits, such as the Orphan Grain Train, before joining Norfolk Area United Way.
Allen said helping other people was her motivation for becoming the executive director of Norfolk Area United Way.
“I really liked the idea of helping people, you know, with food and clothing and just helping them improve their lot in life,” Allen said, “And I thought, ‘What better way than to do it than right here in my community?’ ”
According to Norfolk Area United Way’s website, 99 cents of every dollar donated goes back into helping the local community. United Way is an international organization that networks hundreds of local nonprofits across the world with the mission of providing for those in need.
“It just helps one person and then they help another and then it grows bigger than your community,” Allen said.
Allen said her duties as executive director were always changing, depending on which campaign the nonprofit was doing. She would do everything from helping make campaign calls to attending various meetings about the needs in the community.
“Sometimes your hair was on fire,” Allen said.
Allen said she decided to retire because she wanted to slow down a little and bring in a younger, newer perspective to the nonprofit. Plus, she was getting close to retirement age, she said.
Allen and the Norfolk Area United Way Board of Directors then began the search to find Allen’s replacement. They eventually decided on Cleveland, who had experience with nonprofits from her time at Midtown Health Center and TeamMates of Norfolk.
Cleveland said Allen then worked with her for a year before she assumed the executive director position in 2022.
“Candy was such a blessing to me,” Cleveland said. “I was fortunate to be able to work alongside her throughout the year while familiarizing myself with her processes and procedures, as well as executing a successful campaign.”
Cleveland said Norfolk Area United Way’s success also would not be possible without the nonprofit’s volunteers.
“We couldn't do it without the amazing volunteers we have,” Cleveland said. “They help make it possible to have the one-woman show.”
* * *
Want to help?
Anyone interested in supporting the agencies through the current campaign may send donations to P.O. Box 1041 or contact Morgan Cleveland at norfolkareaunitedway@gmail.com.