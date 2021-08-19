MADISON — A former Norfolk man who caused his former employer hardships with a series of thefts received 24 months’ probation and will spend a series of weekends in jail.
Jason Koepke, 44, who now lives in Stamford, Nebraska, appeared Wednesday before Madison County District Court Judge Mark Johnson, along with his attorney, Chelsey Hartner of the public defender’s office.
Koepke has made $34,000 in restitution and was sentenced for misdemeanor theft.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said the state recommended probation because the defendant had made restitution, although there has been dispute on the total theft.
Kiernan said Koepke gained the employer’s trust and went to some effort to try to hide the missing funds. The company had two locations, and the theft was so cumbersome that it resulted in the closure of one of the locations, as well as the loss of customers, Kiernan said.
“This was just a real bad story altogether,” Kiernan said.
Hartner said the case took awhile to settle and requested that if there was to be jail, it be put at the end of probation so that it might be waivable. Koepke had worked at the business five years and knew some of the employees, she said.
Koepke now has his own business located about four hours from Madison and knows how difficult it is for businesses to cover all their expenses. In addition, he has borrowed the funds for restitution, so he has to make those payments, she said.
Koepke also addressed the court, saying he was sorry for the hardship he caused his former employer. A representative of the employer was in the courtroom and did not say anything.
Koepke said he also would like to avoid jail, requesting that he continue working so that he may meet all his financial obligations.
Johnson said this was a large theft that included elaborate deception. He ordered Koepke to serve 90 days in the Madison County Jail, in addition to paying probation and court costs.
The 90 days was to begin immediately with two days in the county jail, then two days again Sept. 3 to Sept. 5. The two-day sentences are to continue for 12 consecutive months on a Friday to Sunday, with the remainder of the sentence waivable if all the terms of the probation are met, Johnson said.
Johnson also ordered Koepke to write his former employer a handwritten apology to be approved by his probation officer and have no other contact with his former employer.
Johnson sentenced others Wednesday for the following:
Possession of a controlled substance
— Robert J. Haskin, 39, Newman Grove, sentence delayed and bond revoked after he tested positive for methamphetamine. Sentence will be given after his system is clean.
— Kimberly A. Williams, 40, Meadow Grove, 12 months’ probation, probation costs, court costs, 90 days in jail, credit for 6 days.
Attempted terroristic threats
— Shaun B. Jenkins, 38, Norfolk, 15 months in prison, less 155 days served, costs.
Attempt of a Class 4 felony
— Brittany Brandt, 20, Lincoln, 90 days in jail, credit for 7 days, must serve at least 53 days with good time, costs.
Violation of a protection order
— Jason H. Jensen, 42, 2219 Sunset Ave., $1,000 fine, court costs, jail of 2 days already served.
Assault in the third degree
— Royce Leeds, 35, Burwell, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail, credit for 23 days, with remainder waivable if defendant complies with probation.
Case continued
— Megan Harris, age and address not available, attempted tampering with evidence, continued until Friday, Sept. 3.
Resisting arrest
— Jordan T. McIntosh, 32, Tilden, 60 days in jail, credit for 16 days, costs; for possession of a controlled substance, he pleaded guilty, sentenced to drug court, to begin Friday, Aug. 20.
Arraignments, pretrials
— Tyler B. Gee, 29, Genoa, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine, sentencing set for Friday, Oct. 1.
— Rafael Ramirez, 19, 1314 Pasewalk Ave., No. 18, pleaded not guilty to terroristic threats and assault-third degree, jury trial set for Monday, Dec. 6.
— Miguel A. Sixtos, 27, Norfolk, failure to appear, pleaded not guilty, jury trial set for Monday, Dec. 6.
— Raquel L. Wright, 34, 906 Syracue Ave., Apt. B, probation violation, pleaded not guilty, continued to Friday, Oct. 1.