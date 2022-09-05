PLAINVIEW — Trains no longer stop at the depot in Plainview, but the building is still a hub of activity.
Now the home of the Plainview Historical Museum, it houses artifacts and collectables important to the area’s history. Included in the eclectic mix are signs, clothing and even a headstone from the movie “Nebraska,” which was partially filmed in Plainview 10 years ago, a “large-wheel” bicycle ridden from Creighton to Omaha in 1840 and a 1917 Edison record player carried during World War I.
The depot building dates to 1880 when it was constructed by the Fremont, Elkhorn and Missouri Valley Railroad. A year later, the Chicago & North Western Railroad bought the line. Eventually, the line stopped transporting passengers and switched to freight only. The last train ran in 1978.
The threat of losing the depot caused private donors to rescue it.
“The historical society was formed in 1968,” said Dianne Lingenfelter of Plainview, a society board member. “The original museum was a barn in the park. The barn and the contents were relocated to the depot property.”
The building’s interior still resembles a depot, with the ticket window, wood floors and other features still in place. Positioned about are a variety of textiles, farm equipment, a large stove, antique dishes, a model train, photographs and the diary of Frank Phinney. Some of the handwritten diaries, written between 1873 and 1925, have been transcribed and are available for visitors to read. They offer a glimpse into life during those 50 years.
One room in the depot features items from the Plainview schools, including school desks, uniforms and photographs and a majorette uniform once worn by Janet Schmit.
The depot’s second floor looks much like the apartment where the station master and his family lived for many years. The rooms are filled with furniture, appliances and fixtures from the past, as well as more vintage clothing, quilts and other textiles.
Although the depot is filled with interesting items, none of them are original to the facility. In fact, the railroad stripped the building of everything, Lingenfelter said.
That didn’t deter society members who filled the space with donations from area residents. Now, the collection spills over into the former Carnegie Library building, which is located just north of the depot. The first floor contains exhibit space, while the basement is a work area where volunteers, including Londa Schwanebeck and Ellie Curtiss, both of Plainview, can clean, repair and store textiles.
The society recently received a grant from the Nebraska State Historical Society to buy the archival tissue paper and boxes needed for proper storage of textiles, Curtiss said.
The museum is open for tours during the summer. For information, call 402-582-4730.