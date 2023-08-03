Former church still serving community

PILGER — The brick building that served as a place to worship God, a sanctuary for the weak and weary, a wedding chapel for couples in love and a place of comfort for those who mourn now has a new life.
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger disbanded its congregation and closed its doors last January. But the 123-year-old building is still serving the community as part of the Historical Society of Stanton County. It becomes the society’s sixth building. All of them — three in Stanton and three in Pilger — house artifacts that tell the story of the people who have lived in the area for more than 150 years.
When members of St. Peter’s announced that the congregation was disbanding, Jim Duncan, a longtime volunteer, approached church leaders on behalf of the society and asked if they would be interested in donating the church. The congregation agreed.
Society members were pleased to be involved in saving an important part of Pilger’s history.
“What do you do with a church?” asked LaRayne Topp of Wisner, a society member who has helped transform the former church into a museum. “You don’t want it to fall into disrepair.”
For years, the Pilger Museum has been located in the former Baptist Church and an annex behind it. The first step in transforming St. Peter’s was sorting through the current collection and determining what items should be moved to the new facility and what should stay in the old one. After that, volunteers spent months moving artifacts, cleaning them and creating displays.
Among the many items on display are military uniforms, clothing from different eras, wringer washing machines, a wooden bowl, even a copper kettle and a working loom. Quilts hang on the walls and the ceiling. Bibles from all six of the churches once located in Pilger are displayed in the church entry. Also included are resources such as scrapbooks, plat books, history books and even recipe books.
“The loom was in the old building … and not able to be used. Now, it’s in working order. I hope we can have some demonstrations,” said Becky Frerichs of Pilger.
Although visitors received a first look at the new museum during Pilger Days, which was a few weeks ago, work isn’t finished.
“The casket flags … are coming here,” said Sandra Kennedy, referring to the flags that covered caskets that are now stored in the other building.
They will be included in the military room, which was organized by Norm Weber, the Wisner resident and Civil War reenactor who has had a long interest in military history.
But more items are needed, said Alison Kluthe of Pilger.
“We’d like donations of old clothing,” she said.
All items must have a connection to the area, and the owner must be willing to donate them to the museum, not loan them, Topp said.
For now, the exhibits are confined to the entry of the church and the basement because members of St. Peter’s asked the society to keep the sanctuary as it is for at least 10 years. Society members recognize the potential the sanctuary provides as a space for meetings, programs, concerts and more, Topp said.
The basement, with its working kitchen, could even become the Rock Coffee Shop once again, if necessary. After the 2014 tornado destroyed much of Pilger, the basement became a meeting area and coffee shop for residents, workers, volunteers and others involved in helping restore the town. Organized by the late Val and Lanny Petersen, it operated for 16 months after the tornado.
While the society is not in need of people to make coffee, it is in need of volunteers and donations to help operate the museums. Once the St. Peter’s facility is up and running, volunteers will turn their attention to the other buildings in Pilger.
“We hope people will see how nice it is and contribute,” Topp said.