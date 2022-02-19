MADISON — A former Battle Creek man who is serving a prison term for child sex crimes out of Cheyenne County was convicted on Friday of sexually assaulting a child in Madison County.
Stacey Schaller, 48, pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault of a child on Friday, and, in exchange, had a first-degree child sexual assault charge dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Schaller’s plea comes on the heels of a Feb. 7 hearing in which Chelsey Hartner, Schaller’s attorney, argued that the Madison County charges against Schaller should have been dismissed because the state violated his speedy trial rights. Citing evidence from Madison County Joe Smith at that hearing, District Judge Mark Johnson ruled that the state did not miss the time frame for which Schaller had the right to be tried.
The plea agreement means that Schaller now faces up to 3 years in prison. He had faced 20 years to life in prison had he been convicted of the more serious charge, which is a Class 1B felony.
Schaller is serving a sentence at the Omaha Correctional Center for the same conviction out of Cheyenne County and could be released from prison as early as March 25. He will then likely be transported to the Madison County Jail until his sentencing if he is unable to post bond, which is set at 10% of $100,000.
The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of her interview with police, said she told two loved ones about the alleged abuse in the summer of 2020. She explained that she told others about the abuse because Schaller was reportedly “trying to be alone with her.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court on Friday that Schaller began touching the victim sexually when she was 8 years old and continued the behavior over the next two to three years.
Schaller would touch the girl in both her vaginal and chest areas throughout the multi-year period while Schaller lived in Madison County, Kiernan said.
The prosecution and defense attorneys did not agree as to a specific sentence recommendation for Schaller. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for Friday, March 18.
ALSO ENTERING a plea on Friday was 40-year-old Troy Chaney of Pierce. Chaney pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies. He had been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats stemming from an October incident just a day after he posted bond in a separate case.
Chaney showed up at a Norfolk residence and was apparently trying to retrieve some belongings and became agitated with a woman who asked him to leave. Chaney then threatened to have someone beat the woman up and blow her camper up. Chaney himself then grabbed a propane tank and threatened to light the camper on fire if he didn’t get his items back.
The property owner showed up a short time later and told Chaney to leave, so Chaney pulled a pocket knife and threatened the man.
Chaney is serving a jail sentence for assault by a confined person and is set to be finished with that sentence on Wednesday, March 9. Chaney's attorney, Brad Ewalt, asked for a bond reduction on Chaney’s behalf, which Kiernan objected to. Johnson denied Ewalt's request and kept Chaney’s bond at $50,000, with 10% required for release.
Chaney will be sentenced on Thursday, April 21, which will conclude the last of his three district court cases that were filed in 2021. He faces up to 6 years in prison.
Others appeared (or did not appear) before Johnson for hearings on the following charges:
Use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats
— Kalin M. Bennett, 19, Madison County Jail, had his request for a bond reduction denied. Bennett’s bond was continued at 10% of $100,000.
Burglary, false reporting
— Jodi R. Hastings, 37, 914 Elm Ave., motioned to continue her pretrial.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— April J. Engelbart, 34, 503 Elm Ave., had her sentencing scheduled for Friday, March 18.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Joseph W. Hogeland, 42, Overland, Missouri, pleaded not guilty.
Delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Timothy A. Robbins, 44, Wayne, pleaded guilty to all charges.
Attempted assault by strangulation, domestic assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear
— Hugo A. Quintanilla-Miranda, 30, Madison, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500)
— Andrew Wilson, 42, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Probation violation for driving under the influence — third offense
— Brittany E. Edwards, 36, 1901 College View Drive, denied violating her probation.