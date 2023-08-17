Former administrator publicly addresses resignation

Former Norfolk Public Schools associate superintendent Bill Robinson, who tendered his resignation to the school district earlier this month after an audit connected him to a set of allegedly forged documents, addressed his former colleagues and the district’s board of education at its meeting earlier this week.
The audit released on Aug. 3 is the first report published by the state auditor of public accounts (APA) that has accused NPS of any financial wrongdoing, according to information available on the APA’s website. When asked about past audits the APA may have conducted on NPS, state auditor Mike Foley did not give a clear indication on the number of previous investigations.
“Although my office has authority to audit any political subdivision, including public school districts, we typically rely on the audits performed by the CPA firms selected by the school districts. Our work in Norfolk was promoted by a unique problem that required our attention,” his response read.
While Robinson chose not to address the circumstances surrounding the end of his 21-year tenure at NPS, he expressed his gratitude for the district in providing him with opportunities for “growth and professional development.”
“First of all, I would like to thank the previous and current board members for allowing me to have a 21-year career with Norfolk Public Schools. Norfolk not only has been a major piece of my life, but an amazing one for my family,” he said before turning around to thank the man who hired him as an assistant principal at Norfolk High 21 years ago.
Robinson, who was the first out of 48 individuals who chose to speak during the heated public comments portion of Monday’s meeting, added how he learned the meaning of a famous Nelson Mandela quote while at NPS: “Education is the most powerful weapon.”
“I am honored to be a part of the many accomplishments this district has had over the years, including advancements in technology, growth in curriculum and offerings for students, better opportunities for our special needs students, expansion of our early childhood program — that is considered one of the best in our state — a strong and robust activities program, both in the athletics and fine arts, extensive debt reduction, as well as major facility expansions and renovations, which includes the building we are in tonight,” he said, adding how it was all done with the district’s students as the focal point.
He also expressed faith that the school board would “keep doing what is best for kids.”
After his brief speech, he was met with a standing ovation from numerous audience members before his resignation was unanimously approved by the board.
The district’s finance and facilities committee, which met earlier that day at noon, dispersed Robinson’s responsibilities among school district officials, including:
— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson will be responsible for financial services, as well as nutrition and lunch services.
— Director of human resources and accreditation Angie Baumann will take on insurance and benefits.
— Director of student programs Mary Luhr will cover transportation.
— Director of student services and safety Erik Wilson will be responsible for facilities and maintenance.
— NextGen leadership training will be handed off to Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning.
The committee also issued a response relating to the APA’s audit: “The finance and facilities committee reviewed the findings in the state auditor's report regarding the district's internal controls. We will be reviewing these further in upcoming weeks to ensure proper procedures and safeguards are in place.”
In addition to the sprinkling of additional responsibilities, Thompson — who also serves as the secretary of the board — was approved as the temporary treasurer of the board Monday night after a motion made by board member Brenda Carhart was seconded by Teri Bauer. She will balance both positions simultaneously.
“I just want to say thank you for taking that on,” Bauer said to Thompson.
Thompson also has been working with a consultant to develop the district’s 2023-24 budget and is actively seeking an interim business manager to assist with the operations of the district’s business office.