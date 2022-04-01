The Knights of Columbus fish fry in Norfolk and similar events around Northeast and North Central Nebraska have been back to normal in February and March.
In 2020, the Archdiocese of Omaha recommended the cancellation of all parish fish fries within the archdiocese as one of many suggestions to combat the growing threat of transmission of the coronavirus.
Two years later, various parishes, including the Knights of Columbus in Norfolk, have brought people back to serve food to them on Fridays, along with offering the drive-thru option.
“We’ve been doing really well — we’ve been averaging around 830 people during Lent,” said Dan Svitak, organizer of the Knights of Columbus in Norfolk fish fry. “During COVID, our numbers were down quite a bit and even last year was kind of slow, but this year it's been going well.”
Since fish fries are run on a volunteer basis, it can take quite a bit of help and time to prepare for the hundreds of people who show up on Fridays.
“A couple guys come help when they can. We wash potatoes on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Thursdays we wash them again and we also prepare our onions on Thursdays,” Svitak said. “On Thursdays we have to do what has to be done to be ready for Fridays.”
The Knights of Columbus fish fry in Norfolk hasn't had the 900- to 1,000-person crowds yet like before the coronavirus pandemic, but they prepare and have enough food every week in case it happens.
“We always have about 500 pounds of fish — our sides are our onion rings, which we have 250 pounds of those. We do about 100 pounds of potatoes for french fries, and we prepare about 125 pounds of baked potatoes a week,” Svitak said. “We also serve mac and cheese, baked beans and shrimp.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Knights of Columbus in Norfolk provided a drive-thru option, which has become a popular way of serving fish to people around Northeast Nebraska.
At the fish fry in Oakdale, the volunteer fire department got back to hosting fish fries in 2022, but it decided to do drive-thru only.
“There’s a lot of people who didn't like the drive-thru partially because people can’t come in and socialize,” said Aaron Kinnan, Oakdale’s assistant fire chief.
On March 4, despite just doing drive-thru, the Oakdale volunteer fire department had 360 servings along with having to come up with more ways to get more food than they were expecting.
“It went really well,” Kinnan said. “We couldn't keep up.”
Every year St. John the Baptist Church in Ewing serves up one massive fish fry, which is one of the biggest fish fries in Northeast Nebraska.
Last Friday, the church served about 1,100 meals, which is about the average number being served going back to three years ago.
“We had a super good turnout,” said Beth Schueth, the organizer of the St. John the Baptist Church fish fry. “Everybody was happy, and it was super upbeat. It felt like everything was back to normal.”
St. John the Baptist Church went through about 240 pounds of baked fish, 775 pounds of fried fish and 75 pounds of crab.
The food, along with the presence of those people who went through the dining halls and drive-thru, made it feel like a normal fish fry again. It was something those in the St. John the Baptist Church were hoping for.
“It was a sigh of relief,” Schueth said. “We sure appreciate everyone picking up where they left off with a good attitude.”