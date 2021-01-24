First Native American doctor recognized

WALTHILL — The woman who defied discrimination and financial hardships to become the first Native American doctor in America is being honored in the town where she lived and served her people.
The memorial will not be a stone statue or a flower-filled garden. Instead, the hospital the doctor built and where she treated her patients is being restored and transformed into a community center and clinic.
“Susan La Flesche Picotte is a national heroine,” said Gary Bowen, a member of the Dr. Susan La Flesch Picotte Center board of directors. “She is the first Native American doctor in America, male or female. She left the Omaha Reservation at a young age, went back east and received an education, overcoming the great obstacles of being a woman and being a Native American (Indians were not considered ‘people’ and had no rights under the law).”
Picotte was born on June 17, 1865, to Chief Joseph La Flesche and Mary Gale. Joseph La Flesche encourged his children to embrace the White culture and attend college. Picotte graduated from the Elizabeth Institute for Young Ladies in New Jersey, the Hampton Institute in Virginia and, in 1889, from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania.
SHE THEN returned to Nebraska, where she served people living on and around the Omaha Reservation in Northeast Nebraska.
In 1895, Picotte married Henry Picotte. He died in 1905. Picotte continued to serve her people while raising her sons. She also raised the money to build the hospital, which opened in 1913.
“The building is a National Historic Landmark, one of only 21 in the state,” Bowen said. “Along with Dr. Susan’s original home, it represents the primary remnant of her life and legacy.”
Picotte died in 1915, but the hospital remained open until 1944. It has been used as an elder care facility, a private residence, upholstery shop and bakery.
In the late 1980’s, the building was purchased by non-profit corporation. Until 2016, the main floor was maintained as the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte museum and the rest of the building was rented out for a family services resource center, office of legal aid and farm aid, and a charity clothing distribution center.
In 2017, architect Dan Worth with BVH Architects, an Omaha/Lincoln architectural firm, along with Milan Wall, co-director of the Nebraska Institute for Leadership Development, wrote a USDA funded Condition Assessment and Renovation Master Plan, which is being used as the blueprint for restoring the historic hospital.
In 2018, the Omaha Tribe, in partnership with the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs formed a Susan La Flesche Memorial Hospital Advisory Committee comprised of tribal elders, Picotte descendants, community leaders, architects, museum professionals and other stakeholders.
A grant was received from the USDA Rural Development for the creation of a master plan. which is being used as the basis for raising funds to transform the building into a center for the Walthill community.
A new roof has been installed, and the building exterior has been restored. Interior restoration is the next phase.
“THE PLAN is to create a Community Center that will provide services and opportunities not now available in Walthill, and on the reservation,” Bowen said. “A master plan includes a small medical clinic, an interpretive center exhibiting Dr. Susan’s life and work, a Native arts and cultural space, a space for youth programs, and a ‘maker’s space’ for small emerging businesses.”
In addition, a site development plan includes a community garden, landscaping that features Native medicinal plantings, a small outdoor amphitheater, and Native cultural features such as a sweat lodge, teepee, etc, and paved parking for visitors, Bowen added.
So far, around $900,000 in governmental and private resources has been raised, Bowen said. A fundraising plan is currently being developed to raise the estimated $2.5-plus million to restore the interior and site.
“It is hoped that the finished center will provide an economic and spiritual lift to the community and the reservation, something that will instill a sense of pride,” he said.
Want to learn more?
Visit drsusancenter.org