Sparks flew during Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting as city officials clashed with one of their most outspoken critics.
During discussion on what was expected to be a relatively routine agenda item concerning flood control recertification in the city, former city employee Jim McKenzie approached the podium during the public comment period, and it didn’t take long for the fireworks to begin.
“I asked for this item to be pulled from consent so we can have some ongoing discussion about the amount of long-term debt that’s issued by the city,” McKenzie began. “Flood control is probably the most important and most critical piece of infrastructure that we have in the city of Norfolk, and it must be kept safe and in functioning condition.”
McKenzie continued, however, that it was not the flood control issue that was bothersome to him but rather some of the other indebtedness that the city had incurred over the past two years.
“As city elected officials, I want you to take into account the full picture of the debt level of the city and the impact that it has on the citizens, and prioritize what’s most important, as this obviously is,” McKenzie said. “I want to compare this issue of flood control with the issue of the new (sanitary) lift station discussion that occurred last week.”
Almost immediately, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning spoke up and questioned McKenzie on what seemed to be an attempt to address the lift station item, which was not on the agenda.
“Jim, I have to question relevancy here,” Moenning said. “We’re talking about this item ... as a reminder ... to consider indebtedness for this particular phase of the flood control recertification.”
McKenzie continued to push the issue, however.
“It is completely relevant because we are talking about the total issue of debt by the city. That’s what I want to talk to you about, and I can’t wait until the public speaking session because it’s in three months because you won’t let us speak publicly at every meeting.
Since his retirement almost one year ago, McKenzie has frequently questioned city officials on city debt, the annual budget process, due process for public meetings and on the specifics of several city projects.
Typically, the council allows members of the community to address council agenda items and will hear citizens comments and concerns, although rules of procedure require that those comments be related to the specific agenda item being addressed. Every 90 days, members of the community may address council members in an open forum format, where they may speak on any issue that they deem important in the city.
McKenzie continued his comments on his concerns about city debt, saying that all city projects must be evaluated by council members in relation to the overall city debt load and that a determination be made as to the importance of those projects.
Councilman Corey Granquist was the first to question McKenzie following his statement.
“What’s your suggestion? You come up here and say that we can’t have indebtedness ... we can’t raise our taxes ... there’s plenty of pointing fingers, but what’s your solution?”
“For the lift station, you guys need to look at some alternatives,” McKenzie fired back.
“What would those be, Jim?” Moenning replied.
McKenzie continued, saying that the new sanitary lift station wasn’t needed at this time and that the project was not in the best interests of the city; however, Granquist continued to push back for specifics on McKenzie’s suggestions, stressing the importance for the city to make plans beyond just what is important for today.
“Are we planning for the future, or are we planning for right now?” Granquist asked.
Council president Shane Clausen also spoke up on the matter.
“I think what’s relevant here is that we haven’t made the decision on that lift station. It’s only been discussion. I appreciate your making the point, but it’s been in discussion.”
“And again, that is not the point of this action item on the council agenda right now,” Moenning added.
Clausen said trying to open up a full discussion on the new lift station at this point was putting the cart ahead of the horse, because to date, no decision had been made.
Council members are considering a new sanitary lift station in Norfolk after receiving complaints from many residents on the east side of town, saying that the current system is overloaded and that they have had to deal with raw sewage in their basements on several occasions.
At a recent council session, discussions began on a proposed $9.1 million station that would meet the current capacity but also handle projected growth in the area many years into the future.
Granquist again addressed fellow council members and McKenzie as to the specifics for handling many of the critical issues facing council members now.
“We’re talking indebtedness ... that’s what he brought up ... we want the police station done, we want the streets done, and here we are talking about what else has to be done. Jim doesn’t want to raise taxes, but we have to do it somehow,” Granquist said. “Things have to get done, Jim. We can’t do one thing and wait 20 more years. I asked you for an idea, and all you’re doing is pointing fingers, and it’s getting old.”
Councilman Kory Hildebrand also addressed McKenzie, saying it was important that council members build the needed infrastructure, not just for today, but for future generations of Norfolkans. In a later comment, Hildebrand again stressed that a big part of the council’s job was not just dealing with today’s issues, but that they must keep an eye on the future as well.
“Let me first say that I respect Jim. As a council, though, it’s time for us to step up. Infrastructure is not built to last forever. We have to make these important decisions for tomorrow, as well as for today.”
Granquist also commented following the exchange, saying that his reactions to McKenzie’s comments weren’t personal but rather were intended to point out that city officials are working hard to address critical city issues not only for this generation, but for generations to come.
“I like Jim. He was an outstanding city employee for many years. I don’t appreciate the idea, though, that we aren’t addressing the important issues or that we are somehow being irresponsible with taxpayer dollars. We aren’t.”
Granquist added, as did Clausen, that city debt runs in cycles. Sometimes there are few city projects and city revenue and reserves are in excess. Now is not one of those times. Current city officials are in the midst of several projects aimed at improving infrastructure and spurring growth in the city.
Following the meeting, McKenzie also issued a statement.
“My purpose in bringing up the discussion about the debt level of the city was to encourage a more thoughtful process by the mayor and council on how the city prioritizes and spends money.”
In his statement, McKenzie said that while the flood control issue is a critical one for the city, projects such as the sewer lift station weren’t necessary and would come at a great burden on taxpayers.
“I want the council to view these and other projects together and their combined financial burden on the citizens of Norfolk. I want to encourage them to prioritize their spending on the most critical items and challenge them to always look for the most cost-effective solutions.”
Moenning reiterated after the meeting that while it’s important to hear from members of the community with diverse opinions, it is critical that city officials remain focused on making important decisions that are in the best interests of the city, not just for today, but for the future.
“We’ve been intentional about bringing new growth opportunities to Norfolk. Along with that come necessary investments in our future,” Moenning said. “We do this work for the betterment of Norfolkans today, and for those that come after us. ... We need to be vigilant as a community and not fall victim to perpetual negativity, shortsightedness and narrow-mindedness.”