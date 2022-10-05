Over the years, the Norfolk Fire Division has been blessed with stability.
And while there have been several changes in leadership at the top in the past year, the good news is the former supervisors remain close — within blocks — providing a valuable resource for the chief and other recent promotions.
So if the past can help predict the future, expect Tim Wragge, who was promoted fire chief last year, to serve in that capacity a long time. Since 1970, Wragge is just the sixth chief in Norfolk and the ninth chief Norfolk has had since 1924.
The Plainview native joined the Norfolk Fire Division in 2002 at age 20, after having graduated from Southeast Community College’s fire protection technology program. He worked his way up the ranks to become chief.
Scott Cordes, who served as chief from 2011 to 2021, is now the city’s public safety director and assistant city administrator. He came to Norfolk in 1996, starting out as a fire marshal and working his way up as well.
Before that, Cordes served 10 years in Scribner, starting out as a volunteer firefighter. Cordes also completed the fire protection technology program at Southeast.
“Sadly, they discontinued the program,” Cordes said. “It was great for us as that’s where a lot of us got our start.”
Lyle Lutt, who is now director of administrative services, is a native of Wayne and started at Norfolk in 1999. He rose to captain and now serves as director of administrative services with the city.
Lutt arrived after some restructuring took place. With rescue calls and emergency medicine becoming more of a primary service, some changes were made.
“When you suddenly incorporate something dramatic, there’s a paradigm shift there, and it was challenging times there, so that led to some restructuring,” Lutt said. “And it was really forward thinking as to now, emergency medicine is very prevalent. That’s the bulk of the workload now.”
Under Wragge, there’s Trever O'Brien, who is assistant fire chief. Norfolk has 10 firefighters on each of its three shifts covering both stations.
Norfolk’s structure includes three fire captains. They are Scott Bonsall on A shift, Lannce Grothe on B shift and Landon Grothe on C shift. All have more than 20 years experience.
The fire division also has three lieutenants. On A shift, it’s Nathan Wortmann; on B shift, it’s Brock Soderberg, and on C shift its Bob Nelson. Nelson is the most senior firefighter, having been hired in 1988.
Norfolk also has 33 firefighter reserves, with a class of five who just recently went through their badge pinning ceremony.
Wragge said the reserve firefighters are invaluable.
“We are able to function with the staffing that we have because of that reserve program,” Wragge said. “It’s been that way for years. They are extremely helpful.”
There were some shift shortages recently where a couple of the reserve paramedics helped cover shifts when there were extra calls. A lot of times, they just show up on the scene from their jobs or class, Wragge said.
“It’s a great program, and Chief O’Brien does a great job with them,” Wragge said.
Lutt said the reserve program also provides an opportunity for those aspiring to be part of the program to be evaluated and learn what it takes to serve on the Norfolk force.
Wragge said it is hard to put a price tag on the value he has with Cordes and Lutt still working for the city. He is able to contact them when needed.
“When I started here, Shane Weidner was the fire chief, and I got to know these two (Cordes and Lutt) pretty quick. I knew that I would be working for at least one of the three during the entirety of my career, and that pretty much came true. To fill this position right now is not something I anticipated, but I’m still in direct report to Scott, and I have a ton of interaction with Lyle,” Wragge said. “It’s invaluable. It’s been great to have them nearby to have them help coach me and teach me new things.”
Cordes said the success that comes to anyone on the force is because they are all surrounded by great people.
“That’s been a blessing for me,” Cordes said. “The entire time I have been here, up and down the chain of command, I have been surrounded by good, quality human beings who are invested in this community and the welfare of the people who live and work here.”
The Norfolk Fire Division’s longest-serving employee is Faythe Petersen, who has served more than 40 years and is an administrative assistant and assistant to the Region 11 Emergency Management coordinator, Bobbi Risor.
Cordes said firefighters’ families also play a big role. They spend a lot of time away from family.
For Cordes that meant uprooting his wife, Lora, and four children from Scribner to Norfolk.
Wragge and his wife, Erin, have two children and live in Battle Creek. Lutt and his wife, Neisha, have two children and also live in Battle Creek.
Lutt and his wife actually got married at the fire division as well.