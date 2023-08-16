A Battle Creek man was arrested earlier this week and charged with a felony after he allegedly became upset over a court hearing and threatened a family member with a shotgun.
Elijah McKeown, 27, was charged with one count of terroristic threats on Tuesday following his arrest the night before.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on East Dittrick Street in Battle Creek around 10:20 p.m. on Monday for a report of a physical fight taking place.
A woman at the residence led an officer inside, where a man was holding McKeown against the floor. The man pinning McKeown down said that McKeown was “acting crazy.”
McKeown was placed in handcuffs and taken to a chair.
The other man told police that McKeown was upset about court the next day and became aggressive, leading to a physical altercation between the two. McKeown then allegedly went into a bedroom and grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun.
The woman who witnessed the fight said McKeown and the other man were fighting when McKeown took the firearm out of a cabinet and “went toward” the alleged victim.
McKeown, according to the affidavit, said the gun was not loaded and that he did not intend to harm anyone. He was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail.
County Judge Michael Long found probable cause existed to arrest McKeown and fixed his bail at $50,000. The judge ordered McKeown not to possess any firearms and to not have any contact with the alleged victim.
McKeown appeared in court on Tuesday on the terroristic threats charge — which carries a punishment of up to 3 years in prison — and had the Madison County Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent him.
He also appeared on a disturbing the peace charge stemming from an incident in March that also allegedly resulted in a physical altercation between McKeown and the same man.
McKeown is scheduled to appear in court next on Tuesday, Aug. 22.