“If you build it, he will come.”
This movie quote, said in the “Field of Dreams,” might be one of the most memorable baseball movie quotes of all time. And that line continues to bring baseball fans and movie fans together thanks to the acting skills of Kevin Costner.
The 1989 baseball film was filmed right next to Nebraska, in Dyersville, Iowa.
An Iowa farmer named Ray, who is played by Kevin Costner, hears a mysterious voice one night in his cornfield saying, “If you build it, he will come.”
Costner’s character goes on to build a baseball field on his land surrounded by cornfields. Past greats then emerge from the corn to play some baseball.
As Costner learns, this field of dreams is about more than just bringing former baseball greats out to play a little ball. He gets to meet his dad and have a little catch toward the end of the movie.
To this day, the baseball diamond sits in Dyersville more as a tourist attraction for people to play a little catch and reenact the film as it was back in 1989.
It's been many years since a baseball game was being played in a Hollywood film, but in 2019 news came out as to possibly hosting a Major League Baseball game.
But the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans and the game was postponed.
Two years later, Major League Baseball announced the Field of Dreams game, featuring the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, for Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MLB constructed a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark adjacent to the property used in the film. This Field of Dreams game was also the first Major League Baseball game ever played in Iowa.
Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox recently admitted to The Associated Press that he had never watched “Field of Dreams.” Well, he submitted quite a script for a sequel.
Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8. It had a Hollywood finish, too, with the game-clinching shot by Anderson. So what if it was more “The Natural” than “Field of Dreams?”
Next season, MLB has already planned there to be another game, this time for the Chicago Cubs to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11, 2022.
Costner must have known what he was doing with this baseball film in Iowa as he starred in “Bull Durham,” a year prior to the “Field of Dreams.” A year later he was an actor in “For Love of the Game,” and later he was in a few other sports films, including “Draft Day” and “McFarland, USA.”
Whether it is Costner's acting skills or the uniqueness of the game in the corn, 30 years later the “Field of Dreams” brings smiles to baseball fans.
To watch “Field of Dreams,” you can view it on DirecTV, Vudu, YouTube and other streaming services.