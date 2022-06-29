MADISON — A prosecutor has dismissed a felony charge against a rural Norfolk man suspected in an alleged assault on New Year’s Eve.
On Tuesday, Knox County Attorney John Thomas, who is serving as a special prosecutor in the Madison County case against 41-year-old Eric Siecke, dismissed one count of assault by strangulation, a Class 3A felony that carries a maximum punishment of 3 years’ imprisonment.
Siecke was charged with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault in January after he purportedly got into a verbal argument with a woman that later turned physical following a night of drinking on Dec. 31, 2021.
On March 14, Thomas filed a new complaint that added charges of obstructing government operations and criminal mischief, both Class 1 misdemeanors.
A preliminary hearing on the strangulation charge had been scheduled to be presided over by Judge Donna Taylor on Tuesday to determine if Siecke’s case would be bound over to Madison County District Court. All defendants have the right to have a preliminary hearing to determine if probable cause exists that a felony was committed.
Thomas said after the hearing that with strangulation charges, a considerable amount of physical evidence is needed to get a conviction. In reviewing the medical evidence and speaking with both the arresting law enforcement officer and alleged victim, Thomas said he decided to dismiss the strangulation charge.
Siecke is still facing charges of third-degree domestic assault, obstructing government operations and criminal mischief. He pleaded not guilty to each of those charges on Tuesday and, if convicted, could face up to 3 years of incarceration.
Michael Tasset, Siecke’s attorney, said he and Thomas have negotiated plea bargains as the case has progressed. Attorneys hope to have reached a plea agreement before Siecke’s next scheduled hearing on Thursday, Aug. 11, Tasset said.
In a sworn affidavit, a Nebraska state trooper wrote that he was dispatched to a Madison County residence in regard to a woman who had run to a neighbor’s house and reported that she was strangled.
When the trooper arrived, the woman reported that she and Siecke had been drinking that night before an argument started. During the dispute, the woman said, Siecke threw her against a wall, then took her cellphone and smashed it.
At one point, the trooper said, Siecke was on top of the woman and placed a hand on her neck, pushing her neck against the floor.
The alleged victim also said she tried instructing her smartwatch to call 911 but said Siecke ripped the watch off her wrist, according to the affidavit. The woman said she tried leaving the residence, but Siecke reportedly stole her car keys, so she instead ran to the nearby residence.
The trooper tried multiple times to make contact with Siecke at his home, and Siecke eventually agreed to speak to the trooper about the alleged incident. The trooper said Siecke denied strangling the woman and reported that all he was trying to do was keep her from breaking things.
Siecke posted 10% of a $50,000 bond shortly after he was arrested. Within days of the incident, a judge granted the alleged victim’s request to modify Siecke’s bond conditions so that he would be allowed to have contact with her.
According to court documents, Siecke has two prior assault convictions.
In 2016, he was convicted of third-degree domestic assault in Dodge County after evidence shows he slammed a woman’s head into the dashboard of a pickup in August 2015. Siecke was sentenced to 18 months’ probation in that case.
In 2019, Siecke was convicted of assault by mutual consent in Madison County after he attacked a man in the restroom of a Madison business. He was sentenced to 9 months’ probation.
ALSO IN Madison County Court on Tuesday, 38-year-old Megan Mahlin of rural Madison pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The charge arose after authorities arrived at Mahlin’s house with a search warrant last September over concerns that the house had poor living conditions and multiple children lived there.
There were piles of dog feces throughout the entire house, a lack of running water and filthy conditions in nearly every room inside the home.
In exchange for Mahlin’s guilty plea, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss one count of failure to appear. Prosecutors agreed not to recommend specific punishment for Mahlin at her sentencing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.
Mahlin also is facing 11 counts of violating zoning regulations as it is alleged that she operated a commercial dog kennel on her property without obtaining a conditional-use permit in violation of adopted Madison County zoning ordinances.
Megan Hoins, deputy Madison County public defender, requested a continuance of Mahlin’s pretrial in the zoning-violation case. Mahlin’s next appearance in the zoning case is scheduled for the same day as her sentencing for child abuse.