MADISON — A rural Battle Creek man charged with four felonies over allegations that he sexually abused a pair of teenagers over a several-month period pleaded not guilty to his six charges on Friday.
Travis Belina, 25, who is represented by Eric Hagen, made his pleas to District Judge Mark Johnson. Belina had his case bound over to Madison County District Court on Oct. 3 after waiving his right to have a preliminary hearing on his felony charges.
Belina’s charges include two counts each of felony child abuse, tampering with a witness and third-degree sexual assault.
A complaint was filed against the Belina Feedlot LLC owner stemming from allegations made by two teenagers in July that Belina sexually abused each of them on multiple occasions and gave them money to keep quiet about it.
Belina posted 10% of $100,000 bond shortly after he was arrested in August and has remained out of jail since then.
In late September, a harassment protection order against Belina was filed by the mother of one of Belina's former teenage employees, according to court records. In an affidavit, the petitioner for the protection order said there had been in-person and electronic communication between Belina and her son since Belina's arrest.
The woman alleged that Belina had promised her son “certain things” during their contacts with each other. And because of the nature of the criminal case against Belina, in addition to her son being a minor, the woman didn’t want Belina contacting her son anymore.
County Judge Donna Taylor granted the protection order following a hearing on Monday.
On Friday, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith asked Johnson to amend Belina’s bond conditions in that Belina not be allowed to have contact with any children and or drink or possess alcohol.
Smith offered a pair of evidentiary exhibits — the document that contains the initial protection order filing by the petitioner and another document granting the order — in support of his request.
Hagen objected to the no-alcohol request by Smith, arguing that no information in Belina’s case indicated that the allegations are alcohol-related, and that there was no evidence that Belina was abusing alcohol.
Hagen also asked that Belina be allowed to have contact with family members of his who are under 18. There had been testimony at the protection order hearing, Hagen said, that indicated the teenager involved had initiated contact with Belina.
Johnson then amended Belina’s bond to restrict any possession or consumption of alcohol, in addition to not allowing the 25-year-old to have direct or indirect contact with any minors except those who are family.
Belina had a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999)
— Aaron Gilligan, 20, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving without an ignition interlock
— Katherine A. Hansen, 31, Antelope County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of cocaine, driving under the influence
— Arturo Hernandez, 25, Madison, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving during revocation
— Luis A. Alarcon, 43, Madison, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jolyn M. Eatherton, 29, 117 N. 25th St., No. 11, tested positive for buprenorphine and THC. Johnson revoked Eatherton’s bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
— Megan M. Mahlin, 38, 607 W. Michigan Ave., Apt. 4, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for possession of ecstasy
— Solomon E. Partee, 33, 704 N. First St., Apt. 3, tested positive for THC, amphetamines and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Partee’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while committing a felony
— Steven E. Plessel, 52, 607 Emerald Drive, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear
— Eleazar Romero Guzman, 25, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Second-degree assault
— Thomas J. Ingram, 44, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Jeanna M. Leroy, 54, Omaha, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear
— Eleazar Romero-Guzman, 25, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Raquel L. Wright, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.