A 25-year-old man from rural Battle Creek was charged on Friday with six crimes in connection with allegations that he sexually abused a pair of teenagers over a several-month period and paid them to keep quiet about it.
A complaint filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office charges Travis Belina, who runs Belina Feedlot LLC, south of Battle Creek, with two counts of third-degree sexual assault, both misdemeanors, and two counts each of felony child abuse and tampering with a witness.
The charges were filed following an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into allegations made in July by two teenage boys that Belina sexually abused them while they were working for him.
The purported victims detailed at least 10 instances of abuse to a sheriff’s office investigator last month. The minors told the investigator they were embarrassed by what had happened and decided to tell law enforcement, as the situation was “bothering them tremendously,” according to an affidavit.
During one incident last winter, Victim 1 said he was waiting for cattle to arrive at the feedlot, and Belina told him they could “drive around” while waiting for the load to show up. Belina, according to the boy, went into his since-burned-down house and came out wearing only a T-shirt and underwear.
Belina and the boy drove to a remote area of the feedlot, according to the affidavit, where Belina pulled his own underwear down and attempted to undo Victim 1’s coveralls. The boy said another person drove into the area to make a delivery, prompting Belina to stop and leave.
In another alleged incident, Belina took Victim 1 to a pasture under the pretense of checking cows. Once in the pasture, Belina purportedly put the vehicle in park and locked the doors before rubbing the boy’s head and neck.
After a short time, the investigator said, Belina told the boy to get in the backseat and massage Belina’s back. The boy apparently refused, upsetting Belina, so Belina grabbed the boy’s hand and started rubbing it across Belina’s upper body. The boy then said he received a text telling him to come home, and Belina then allegedly gave the boy $100 and told him not to tell anyone about their encounter.
The two victims also told the investigator about an incident in which Belina allegedly tried to remove Victim 1’s shirt and touched his genital area inside a vehicle at a remote location on the feedlot. Victim 1 became uncomfortable and asked to leave, he said, so Belina apparently forced the two boys to switch places.
Belina, according to the investigator, undid Victim 2’s pants and touched the boy’s genitals. Both victims told investigators that Belina handed them money and told them to be quiet about the incident.
The two boys alleged that other incidents similar in nature happened over the ensuing months. Both boys quit working for Belina in late July. Victim 1, according to the affidavit, said Belina offered $100,000 for the two to engage in oral sex.
The investigator said both victims expressed a desire for counseling, explaining that the alleged abuse had affected their mental health.
County Judge Michael Long signed an order last month finding probable cause for the arrest of Belina. The judge set his bond amount at $100,000, which Belina has since posted 10% of to be released from jail.
Belina is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. His charges include four felonies and two misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of up to 12 years if he’s convicted.