MADISON — A rural Battle Creek man charged with four felonies over allegations that he sexually abused a pair of teenagers over a several-month period waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Madison County Court on Monday.
Travis Belina, 25, subsequently had his felony charges — two counts each of child abuse and tampering with a witness — bound over to district court.
Two misdemeanor charges of third-degree sexual assault were dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office without prejudice, meaning the charges are likely to be refiled, along with the four felonies, in district court.
The charges were filed following an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into allegations made in July by two teenage boys that Belina, who runs Belina Feedlot LLC, south of Battle Creek, sexually abused them while they were working for him.
The purported victims detailed at least 10 instances of sexual abuse to a sheriff’s office investigator in July. Both boys told investigators that Belina handed them money on at least one occasion and told them to be quiet about what had occurred.
The investigator said both victims expressed a desire for counseling, explaining that the alleged abuse had affected their mental health.
County Judge Michael Long signed an order in July finding probable cause for the arrest of Belina. The judge set Belina’s bond amount at $100,000, which he posted 10% of to be released from jail.
Last week, a judge granted one of the alleged victims and his mother a harassment protection order against Belina, according to court records. In an affidavit, the petitioner for the protection order said there had been in-person and electronic communication between Belina and the alleged victim since his arrest.
The woman alleged that Belina had promised her son “certain things” during their contacts with each other. And because of the nature of the criminal case against Belina, in addition to her son being a minor, the woman didn’t want Belina contacting the teenager anymore.
The protection order will be in place for a year.
Belina is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, Oct. 20.