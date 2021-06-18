MADISON — Farmers and ag producers should get ready for a consumer-driven economy, with consumers wanting more say in how their food is produced.
Rocky Weber, who serves as the president and general counsel of the Nebraska Cooperative Council, discussed “the great reset” Thursday evening at the annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
“What is the great reset?” Weber asked. “Well, we just came out of the pandemic and a lot of our lives have changed in ways we couldn’t have anticipated. I learned, for instance, tonight that if you are lucky enough to have a swimming pool, good luck using it because there is no chlorine.”
Shortages of products is just one change. Weber said with the pandemic, a new presidential administration and the polarization of politics, everything that happens in Washington, D.C., has changed.
There also have been many great cultural and societal changes that have taken place in the past year — somewhat similar to the 1960s. All these changes affect agriculture, Weber said.
Thursday’s banquet is put on through a joint effort of the Norfolk and Madison area chambers of commerce as a way to recognize all those involved in agriculture and highlight the qualities of Northeast Nebraska ag producers.
More than 150 people from Norfolk and the region attended, representing many local businesses, farms and ranches. Eric McKay served as the emcee.
Weber told those at the banquet that a company in Columbus, Ohio, called Aimpoint Research did research in 2019. Among other things, the company’s research indicated that by 2040, there would be only 100,000 farmers in the United States.
Weber said Aimpoint predicted the surviving farmers would be business and tech savvy and be risk-taking entrepreneurs with large farms and a few “small hobby farms.” Medium-sized farms will be gone.
The company also predicted food companies would be more regulatory.
Weber, who grew up on a farm near Plainview, said the food companies would have a say in how the food is grown, transported, processed and held.
Farmers also would have to prove they are sustainable in their use of farming operations and chemicals, he said. Traceability, sustainability and climate-friendly practices will be required.
At the time the study came out in 2019, a lot of people said those changes would never happen. Weber said others believed they would but went away in “great fear.”
Now after the pandemic, there has been a lot of upheaval in society, along with the polarization of society. Great change is taking place, and nobody knows for sure where it will go, “but government tends to follow cultural changes,” Weber said.
What also is starting to become clear is large, publicly held corporations are becoming responsive to societal changes. Now corporation board rooms are concerned with whether a company is anti-discriminatory, climate-friendly and equitable, he said.
Coming out of the pandemic, many of these predictions have come true or even sped up, Weber said.
Weber said he is still optimistic about farming for the state, but it will require changes in agriculture. That includes more reliance on technology, he said.
The banquet also serves as an opportunity to honor scholarship winners. High school graduates from the region who plan to study in an ag-related field each received $750.
The recipients were Adam Miller of Tilden, Emily Fischer of Plainview, Trevin Hanson of Oakdale and Ashley Sanne of Norfolk.
Another $500 scholarship was awarded to Abigail Lutjelusche of Richland from the Norfolk Beef Expo.
Manzer Equipment of Osmond was named the Agribusiness of the Year. The business, which sells agricultural equipment, is owned and operated by three generations of Manzer family members. The business was founded in 1975 and moved to Osmond in 1976.
The Aaron and Ryan Zimmerman families were honored as the Farm Family of the Year. Along with becoming organic, the Zimmermans have plans to turn 2,500 acres of Pierce County farmland into a massive solar farm operated by NextEra Energy.