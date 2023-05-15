Vitaliy Koval is grateful he and his family no longer hear explosions as missiles and bombs strike buildings in their hometown of Nizhnyn, Ukraine.
They are grateful to have fled the area, even if it meant leaving behind most of their possessions, spending one bitterly cold night in their car and ending up in a new country.
Because Nizhnyn is located just 80 miles from the border with Russia, it was one of the first areas attacked.
“When the war started … (the Russians) started attacking the town with missiles and bombs. They attacked the airport and the train stations,” he said. “Sometimes we heard sirens. Everyone was confused; and everyone was trying to escape.”
A report from April 2022 revealed that around 100 buildings, including businesses, homes, schools, hospitals and others, had been destroyed in the city that had a population of around 80,000. After two months, Ukrainian forces “knocked the Russians out,” Koval said.
Koval, his wife and their three children, who are now 2, 8 and 11, packed what they could in their car and joined a long line of refugees fleeing the region. They encountered tanks on the road and spent one night in their car before eventually making it to Romania, where they stayed with friends.
“With the dogs and a 1-year-old, it was a difficult journey,” he said. “Praise God, we made it.”
Once in Romania, he and his family helped gather food and supplies for people in need in Ukraine. With the help of the Orphan Grain Train, the Kovals came to the United States and finally to Norfolk. They have been here around four months. Koval, who was a teacher in Ukraine, is working at Norfolk Lodge and Suites.
Although he and his family are out of danger, Koval said he is concerned about family members, some of whom live just 30 miles from the Russian border.
Koval doesn’t know what the future holds for him and his family. The U.S. government is allowing refugees to stay for two years, he said. After that, he’s not sure what will happen.
“I’m grateful to live where we are not being attacked,” he said. “I thank everyone. The Orphan Grain Train, the people of Norfolk, the United States.”
He is grateful for having escaped the war, where, when you hear a siren, you have to go to the basement of a building or the metro, he said.
“A lot of people spend a lot of time in the metro,” he said.
Not only are citizens living in fear of bombs and missiles, but Protestant Christians also are being persecuted.
“Many people are suffering,” he said. “It’s a big tragedy.”