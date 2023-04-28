Family’s feedlot expansion request gets early approval

What is considered a “large” cattle feedlot by state standards could get larger under a request that was recommended for approval Thursday evening.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission conducted a public hearing and voted 5-0 to recommend for approval the application of Reigle Cattle Co. for a large animal feeding operation on property at 55527 823rd Road, Madison.
The feedlot is located about 4 miles south and 2 miles east of Madison and is licensed for up to 14,000 cattle. The permit, if approved, — would be to the north of the existing lot and would add up to 11,000 more cattle, making for a total of up to 25,000 cattle.
The permit is expected to be considered by the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, May 23.
Travis Caspersen with Settje Agri-Sciences & Engineering answered questions from commissioners.
Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said two residences are within the 3,960-foot setbacks, both to the north. Both property owners have signed off, although one of the residences has been vacant for about 20 years.
McWhorter said the expansion scored 479 on the county’s matrix. At least 350 is needed to pass.
Caspersen displayed a site map, showing the proposed layout of the feedlot. He said the expansion would be completed in phases.
Another holding pond to the north of the existing feedlot is to be added as needed. Caspersen said the operation has enough land to apply the fertilizer, including applying the liquids through irrigation.
This is the third generation of the family to be feeding cattle. The feedlot’s last expansion took place in 2012.
Merlin Oswald, one of the joint planning commissioners, said the family has a successful, long track record, and this should be a good addition.
“It is just the way the industry is going,” he said.Friday N&R
