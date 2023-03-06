RANDOLPH — This Northeast Nebraska town will soon have a new funeral chapel.
The Stonacek family, who also have funeral chapels in Norfolk, Pierce and Osmond, is constructing a new facility on the east of Highway 20 in Randolph.
The site was formerly the home of the Cedar Motel. In 2001, the city of Randolph purchased the motel and property from owners John and Myra Heegle. Early last year, the process of transforming the property began with demolition of the motel and clearing the debris. The property then was sold to the Stonaceks.
Todd Stonacek, funeral home director, said he and his family have wanted to open a facility in Randolph for a while and were pleased when this opportunity came their way.
Although demolishing the old building, clearing the lot and taking care of other details took time, construction has been going smoothly, Stonacek said. They have not experienced delays in getting materials and products, as some people have.
“Everything’s been pretty prompt. ”Stonacek said.
Roger Koehler Construction of Pierce is the general contractor.
With construction nearing completion, Stonacek said, he hopes the chapel will be open by spring.
The Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Randolph will be similar to the facility in Norfolk in that it will include a chapel that will seat 175 people, a reception area for lunches, a kitchen, offices, a casket room and a room for the Amish wood caskets it distributes.
The entry to the building will be a covered carport so people can get out of their cars without getting wet during inclement weather.
“It’s a big, spacious building,” Stonacek said. “We can handle the service there and a meal.”
Plus, the building is one-story, which makes it easily accessible to everyone, a feature that pleases Stonacek.
All in all, Stonacek is eager for the building to be completed so they can start serving the people in the area.
“We’re excited to get up there and be part of the Randolph community,” he said.