Three veterans from one family were recently honored for their service by receiving Quilts of Valor.
Crystal Lundy and her husband, Ryan Chan, and Lundy’s brother, Adam, were recognized with the blankets made by women involved in the national Quilts of Valor program. Imogene Brasch and Shirley Spence of Wayne presented the quilts.
Crystal and Adam are the children on Brian and Lori Lundy of Norfolk.
Crystal served in the Army Reserves from April 2005 to 2008 while she was attending school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She resigned her commission to enlist and transferred to active-duty Army from 2008 to November 2012. During her time in the service, she was in the military police deployed in Iraq in 2009-2010 during operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn.
She was also responsible for training the Iraqi Army in proper policing tactics and humanitarian investigation strategies. She was the only enlisted female on the eastern seaboard certified in international prisoner transport and was part of numerous transports from other countries to military prisons within the United States.
Adam served in the Army from January 2008 to June 2013 and then the Army National Guard from June 2013 to October 2019. He was an 11B-Infantryman and also certified in combatives, long-distance surveillance and reconnaissance, and battlefield forensics. He served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009 during operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn, then to Afghanistan in 2011-2012 during Operation Enduring Freedom. On Nov. 12, 2011, while in Afghanistan, his platoon took small arms fire and was hit with two improvised explosive devices. The injuries caused him loss of vision in his right eye. His actions in the aftermath of these attacks saved the life of a lieutenant. Adam has a number of awards, including a Combat Infantry Badge and a Purple Heart.
Chan served in the Army from January 2010 to January 2019 and in the military police. He also was certified in domestic violence intervention and was on the Special Reaction Team, which is the equivalent to civilian SWAT. Ryan served in Afghanistan in 2012-2013 during operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel. During his deployment, Ryan was attached to a special forces unit. He spent three years stationed in Germany as the patrol supervisor for the Garrison Policing Operations on Grafenwoehrr and Vielseck. Ryan also was provided security escort to cavalry units transferring military equipment and personnel from the Baltic Sea to Poland.
“Seeing the world” was one of the reasons why Crystal joined the military, as well as the hope of becoming a trauma surgeon. Although that goal wasn’t reached, she did obtain her master’s in social work and is working in that field and in service dog training.
“For vets who have no purpose, a dog gives them a reason to get out of bed,” she said.
Chan was living in New York City during the 9/11 attacks, an incident that greatly influenced his future.
“I was in the eighth grade … I saw the planes hit the Twin Towers and decided to join the Army.”
His training fell in line with his dream of one day becoming a police office. Today, he is a police officer and working as a school resource officer. He and Crystal live in Canon City, Colorado.
Adam joined the military because he wanted to do “running and gunning, like you see on TV,” he said. But, “it seems a lot more fun on TV than it is. But I did get to jump out of planes and helicopters.”
Adam saw plenty of other action during his career and is “happy to where it’s brought him,” he said.
“It’s a big part of who I am,” he added. Today, he works at Nucor Steel in Norfolk.
Now that all three veterans have had time away from the military, they understand the need for more services for those who struggle with physical and emotional issues.
“The whole dynamic of their life … just stops (when they leave the military),” Crystal said. “When I got out, I felt alone. I know people, but they don’t … understand my way of life.”
Sometimes vets are waiting three and four months to get help, which is especially true in states with high populations.
“It depends on where you are and how much the state supports veterans,” Adam said.