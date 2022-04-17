You could believe the Jose and Josefina Hernandez family found a place for their business by happenstance.
But to hear their daughter tell the story and to witness the faith lived out in the family’s work, it’s easy to see why the Hernandezes give credit to a much greater force for the series of events that led them to open the shop at 815 S. First St. in Norfolk.
“God gave us the opportunity to get this place,” Josefina said while sitting in the dining area of their store, Mi Tienda Hernandez.
Her daughter, Claudia Hernandez, who helps run the business, interprets for the Mexican-born, Spanish-speaking matriarch.
Claudia and her siblings — Jose Angel Hernandez Jr. and Jose Guadalupe — were born in Texas, where the Hernandez family first became business owners and earned recognition for the food made from Jose Sr.’s recipes.
“We had a restaurant, an ice cream parlor and a food truck,” Josefina said.
For four years in a row, the family’s enterprise in Mission, Texas, was honored by the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce after customers selected it as the business that served the best food in the area. From Mission, the family moved to Houston and then later came to Nebraska, where they began working for a general production company.
“But that was not the type of job that we were used to,” Josefina said. “We both (Claudia and Josefina) started working for a cleaning company. We worked there for several years.”
Although the family’s previous business experience centered on dining and food service, Josefina said she saw an opportunity in the Norfolk community and set a goal to open an ethnic grocery store.
In 2020 — with COVID-19 disrupting the lives of many small-business owners — members of the Hernandez family set out to find the right location to make the goal of opening the store a reality.
They took special interest in the building that once housed Alicia’s Centro American Store on South First Street. Unable to find a contact person for the location, Claudia said, they left a note on the door in hopes that the right person would find it and contact them.
Then Claudia caught COVID.
“I was pretty sick. I was in the hospital for a long time,” she said.
While at home recovering after her release from the hospital, Claudia said she was scrolling through social media when she came across someone who was selling a vehicle in which she was interested. As it turned out, the seller was related to the person for whom they were looking.
In November 2021, Mi Tienda Hernandez opened for business. From there, Claudia said, their plans for the store moved forward with relative ease. The restaurant developed as a natural fit.
“When (we) opened the store, the part of the restaurant wasn’t thought about,” Josefina said. “It was just a store.”
The store side of the business sells a variety of grocery items and essentials, pastries, desserts, gifts and home decor. The business also has a dining or carry-out option that serves hot meals like flautas, quesadillas and burritos.
“They love the food,” Claudia said of customers, “especially the birria tacos and pizza birria and burritos.”
“We try to make sure we provide authentic Mexican food,” said Jose Guadalupe Hernandez, who serves as cook at Mi Tienda Hernandez. “A lot of the food we make is just family recipes. That’s what people taste when they come here.”
The food served at Mi Tienda Hernandez not only has drawn customers from as far away as Yankton, Fremont and Columbus, it has helped cross any cultural divide that might exist between the owners and those they serve.
“Honestly, I could probably say — and maybe I’m rushing myself — but 75% of our customers are Caucasian,” Claudia said. “The rest is the Hispanic community.”
For Josefina, the diversity seen in the store is part of the goal she set out to fulfill: “One of the things that (I) consider most important is being a blessing to the community. We want to help the community and for people to get to know us in the Hispanic community.”
Claudia said the store has seen a marked increase in the number of customers it has served in the past few months. She anticipates that it will continue to grow, especially as it expands to include local ice cream products, she said.
“We’ll be doing waffle cones here, sugar cones,” she said. “Like my mom mentioned like we did in Texas, it was called The Scoop.”
The addition of ice cream will happen in the near future, Claudia said. As with all that happens with the Hernandez family, it will take place “in God’s time.”
The Hernandez family members live out their faith in their work to be a blessing to the community and those they serve.
Claudia said she has suggested installing a prayer box at the store as oftentimes customers who come in to wire money to their native country will ask for prayers. Her mom is quick to offer those prayers, she said.
“There’s people that come in here in need. ... There’s people that come crying. They’re facing difficult situations, and they ask for prayer because they know our faith,” Claudia said. “Like my mom said, we’re not just a store. We’re here to help. God has us here for a reason.”