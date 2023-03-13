As more baby-boomers retire and new health care methods are developed, the need and type of physical therapy services are increasing.
Many people are trying to stay active past middle ages. Athletes are always looking for new and improved ways to keep fit. People don’t want to be limited in daily activities or to endure pain.
All of it adds up to people not slowing down or even wanting to improve themselves. Faith Regional has been keeping up, especially with physical therapy.
As part of the expansion and renovation of the North Medical Office building, Faith Regional is getting the latest updates for its physical therapy department.
“What I am most excited about is being able to have an environment that aligns with the skill set of the therapists we have. We have an amazing group of therapists who have been doing great work with their skills at (the current location on east campus),” said Justin Young, executive director of rehab and post-acute services at Faith Regional.
“However, this new space is really going to align with their abilities and go to the next level. We’re really excited for that because it is going to make the care even better for our patients in Northeast Nebraska.”
Young is an O’Neill native and graduated from Creighton University in 2006. He came to Norfolk as a pediatric occupational therapist.
Eventually, he transitioned into management. In 2021, he became the executive director of rehab and post-acute services. His wife, Melinn, is from North Bend and works as a teacher. They have three children.
Young said there is a lot to like about Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, especially how new things are always happening.
“The continued growth, specifically here at the hospital, along with the service lines, and the collaboration between the administration and the physicians, has been most impressive to me,” Young said. “Faith Regional is not OK with just being OK. We want to offer the best services possible. We don’t have to have our patients drive to Omaha or Lincoln or elsewhere to get the best services possible. We want it right here in Norfolk.”
The new physical therapy services department is expected to open in May. The rehab clinic is being transformed in space that used to be the old outpatient surgery center and orthopedics office. It also will be larger, providing some much needed room.
The new area will feature the latest and greatest advancements.
“We’re pretty excited. That makes me smile — what we are going to be able to offer the community in regards to equipment and space,” Young said.
One of the features will be a new pool that will be by far the most advanced physical therapy pool in the area.
“There are many Major League, NFL and NBA teams that have this same rehabilitation pool. A lot of Division I programs also offer it for athletes, so we are really excited to be offering this level of aquatic therapy to the local athletes,” Young said.
“It will really be geared toward therapy and performance. It’s not aquatic in that when some people hear aquatic, they think of group. It’s geared more for one-on-one in the pool setting.”
The pool setting has many advantages over land. And while Faith Regional does now offer an above-ground pool in the services on east campus, the new pool will be sunken and includes a paddle wheel, underground treadmill and greater resistance variances.
All these types of features will help athletes get rehabilitated quicker and improve performances.
STARTING IN the 1960s, physical therapy began to evolve faster. The amount of knowledge being learned grew and continues to grow.
“Even since I graduated in 2006, there’s been more specialties added,” Young said. “That’s why you see a big increase in the number of referrals. And quite honestly, it’s a collaboration with our physicians to help our patients get back. It doesn’t matter whether that’s living their lives independently or getting back to shooting free throws. We work with the patient to ensure we can help them get back to what their goals are.”
Specialties are increasing, including hands or other extremities, or orthopedics like hips, or occupations and more.
“We take a lot of pride in one-on-one treatment every time,” Young said. “There’s a lot of education that goes into that. Our treatment in the outpatient clinic utilizes a lot of the McKenzie Method, which is an assessment method to treat musculoskeletal problems.”
Faith Regional has three certified therapists who use the McKenzie Method. It includes looking at why something is happening, what causes it and then helping the patient learn what is the trigger that is making it happen. The idea is to help the patient shut that trigger off on his or her own.
The approach works to educate and empower the patients so they can take care of themselves.
The McKenzie Method has been around many years and is a continuing education approach. It focuses on what the true problem is.
Young said something like elbow pain, for example, might be coming from the shoulder or neck. The therapists work closely with the doctor to see if they can identify what is causing the pain, including using scans or what the doctors discovered.
“Ultimately the physical therapist and physician will collaborate to find the root of the problem in order to get the absolute best outcome.”