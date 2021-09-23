The U.S. government will more directly control where COVID-19 antibody treatments are sent amid a surge of infections and hospitalizations nationwide, which is anticipated to have an impact at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hospitals and other care providers will no longer be able to directly order monoclonal antibody therapies from distributors, according to a Sept. 13 update posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Instead, the U.S. government will determine what quantity of the drugs to ship to each state and territory based on COVID-19 case numbers and use of the treatments locally. State health departments will then determine how to distribute the antibody therapies to hospitals and other sites, according to the HHS update, The Associated Press reported.
Kelly Driscoll, Faith Regional Health Services' president and CEO, said in a video posted Sept. 17 to social media that the Norfolk hospital has seen a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations in the past month.
“To compound that further — if you will — nationwide and statewide there is a limited testing capability right now, as well as a monoclonal antibody treatment limitation,” Driscoll said.
The monoclonal antibody treatment is an intravenous infusion that can be given to patients who test positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the symptoms. It prevents hospitalization or the patient from getting sicker about 69% of the time, Driscoll said.
“It’s a really widely accepted, very well researched treatment that we have been giving on a daily basis, averaging about 15 patients a day that we give that treatment to,” Driscoll said.
The hospital was informed that it will not be getting its shipment as it normally would because there is a nationwide shortage, she said.
Driscoll said with cases increasing and hospitalizations increasing — and not just with COVID-19 — the hospital also reported that it had zero ICU beds available in five of the past seven days, Driscoll said in the Sept. 17 video.
Those factors were considered as the hospital announced that it had postponed its annual gala until April 23, 2022. The gala normally would attract more than 500 people in an indoor setting.
“That did not come easy,” Driscoll said. “We know the work that all of you have put into this event.”
Other states also are making changes. HHS said on its website that a rise in infections caused by the delta variant “has caused a substantial surge in the utilization of monoclonal antibody drugs, particularly in areas of the country with low vaccination rates.”
The agency said it is “committed to helping ensure consistent availability of these critical drugs for current and future patients in all geographic areas of the country.”
Many parts of the country with low vaccination rates are relying on antibody therapies to try to keep patients out of strained hospitals. The treatments were cleared by the Food and Drug Administration under the same emergency authorization process used to review COVID-19 vaccines and have been embraced by people who balked at the rapid clearance of the shots.
Driscoll also noted that about mid-August, Faith Regional had to open its second COVID unit, which has an impact on other areas of the hospital.
Also near the end of August, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a directed health measure that limits “D- and E-class” elective surgeries that would require a bed in the hospital. The measure expires at the end of September.
Driscoll said Faith Regional staff have been going “above and beyond” where previously there may have been an overnight stay to now trying to discharge on the same day.
“We’ve been making some accommodations to our patients to continue our mission while still taking care of our patients that we need to serve,” she said.