A favorite vacation destination for Midwesterners — and others around the U.S. — has been opening back up in the wake of COVID-19.
More visitors than normal have been flocking to the Black Hills in South Dakota for some much-needed outdoor exploration, sightseeing or even an adrenaline rush.
And while the area is still being affected by pandemic guidelines, new and traditional activities and events are returning just in time for a summer or fall road trip. Plus — you can get there in around four to seven hours from various locations in Northeast Nebraska.
While the Mount Rushmore National Memorial continues to be a major draw for tourists, the Black Hills area has much more to offer in the summer and fall months.
July
An upcoming popular event for anyone in the Black Hills is Custer’s Gold Discovery Days, scheduled from Friday, July 16, to Sunday, July 18.
The event celebrates a time in 1874, when Lt. Col. George Custer led the troops of the Seventh Cavalry into the Black Hills and discovered gold near present-day Custer, according to the chamber of commerce.
The annual three-day celebration has a carnival, car show, arts and crafts fair, volleyball tournament, 5K fun run, cornhole tournament, parade and more. It also features a hot air balloon launch from Custer’s Pageant Hill. People may call 605-673-2520 to book a one-hour hot air balloon ride.
Deadwood has its own celebration that has been going for almost a century. The town’s 99th Annual Days of ’76 will be from Tuesday, July 27, to Saturday, July 31. Its main feature is a rodeo, which has been named Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Rodeo of the Year 19 times, according to the town’s website.
Visitors also can enjoy a parade and Native American performances at the Paha Sapa Cowboys & Indians Art Festival at Outlaw Square during the last three days of the event.
August
August in South Dakota isn’t complete without the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills.
The weeklong event is one of the largest and longest-running motorcycle rallies, bringing hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists to the area.
Campers, bikers and onlookers can enjoy the event in the town of Sturgis from Friday, Aug. 6, to Sunday, Aug. 15. The rally comes with a long list of its own events, including a pub crawl, 5K run, poker tournament, beard and mustache contest and more. There also will be concert performances from Kid Rock, Shinedown, Buckcherry, ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots and many others.
September
The Black Hills might not be known for its attractions in the fall and winter seasons, but the area is almost as packed with things to do as in the summer.
From Thursday, Sept. 23, to Saturday, Sept. 25, Custer State Park hosts its annual Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival. Cowboys and cowgirls round up and drive the park’s herd of about 1,400 buffalo to the corrals for the season.
Not only is the roundup a spectacular sight to see, it’s also a critical management tool in maintaining a strong and healthy herd, according to the town’s website. Other seasonal events also include Oktoberfests, marathon runs, Halloween festivals, holiday markets and more.
COVID-19 precautions
While more events are popping up as the pandemic calms down, COVID-19 health guidelines are still present in some of the most trafficked tourist destinations.
Some of the region’s popular attractions are the intricate caves that allow visitors to explore deep underground. Unfortunately, a lot of the well-known national monument caves continue to be affected by COVID-19 regulations — although tours are still available, according to the National Park Service.
Wind Cave National Park is located a few miles north of Hot Springs. The majority of the easier and intermediate tours are still open to the public, but because tour sizes are limited, tickets usually sell out within one to two hours daily because they are first-come, first-serve.
Child and adult tickets may be purchased only by calling 605-745-4600. Face masks are recommended.
Jewel Cave National Monument, located about 13 miles west of Custer, is another popular cave attraction. But because of an elevator restoration project, there are limited tours available. The construction is expected to last through the summer, but people may call the visitor center at 605-673-8300 to check the closure status.
The Black Hills National Forest, which covers the majority of the Black Hills region, is home to some of the most desired hiking experiences in western South Dakota. But the area is also no stranger to COVID-19 guidelines.
Visitors have always been instructed to follow “leave no trace” principles, but now they have to be aware of other forest restrictions.The U.S. Forest Service is still asking people visiting the forest to avoid crowding at trailheads, scenic overlooks and parking lots. Hikers should try to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
The area also might have limited service with restrooms and trash collections. If a restroom is open, it may not be maintained or cleaned.
For more information about the events, attractions, closures and guidelines for different areas of the Black Hills, https://www.blackhillsbadlands.com.