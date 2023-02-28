A former family and consumer sciences teacher at Winside Public Schools has been formally charged with a trio of felonies stemming from a purported sexual relationship she was having with a student.
Cali Heikes, 25, was named in a complaint filed Friday by Wayne County Attorney Amy Miller charging her with one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee — all felonies.
The first count — which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison — alleges that Heikes, between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, subjected a student at the school to which she was assigned to work for to sexual penetration.
The second and third counts both allege that Heikes subjected a student at the school to sexual contact, with the purported acts occurring on or about Jan. 12 and Jan. 22. Both of the second-degree sexual abuse charges carry a maximum punishment of 3 years in prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was notified by the DHHS hotline on Jan. 20 of a sexual relationship between Heikes and a 17-year-old student. A mental health counselor had notified the DHHS after a patient told the counselor about the purported sexual relationship.
The deputy contacted the 17-year-old’s guardians, who said the teenager had recently asked how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old. The guardians told the boy that it would be illegal.
On Jan. 21, authorities questioned another relative of the teenager, who said the 17-year-old would ask her to distract their guardian while the 17-year-old would sneak Heikes into his bedroom to have sex.
The relative told the deputy that Heikes and the 17-year-old would meet two to three times a week at various locations in Wayne County.
On Jan. 22, the 17-year-old told a pair of deputies that he and Heikes had begun a romantic relationship around Dec. 17. The relationship started with simple back-and-forth conversation but became physical shortly thereafter, he said.
The boy disclosed that there were at least two occasions in which he and Heikes had sex, and at least three other times when they had sexual contact with each other.
Heikes was arrested at her Winside home later that afternoon, and her electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant.
County Judge Ross Stoffer set Heikes’ bond at $20,000 during a court hearing on Jan. 23. Heikes posted 10% of her bond to be released from jail after the hearing, according to court documents.
Heikes submitted her resignation shortly after her arrest. The Winside Public Schools board accepted her resignation during a special meeting on Feb. 6.
Before Heikes resigned, Winside superintendent Andrew Offner had said the school immediately placed Heikes on administrative leave upon learning of the allegations against her and began taking the necessary steps to terminate her employment.
Heikes’ next hearing in Wayne County Court is scheduled for Monday, March 27.
Heikes is the second Winside teacher in the span of a year to be accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Rachel McPhillips, 28, whose resignation at Winside was accepted in February 2022, pleaded no contest on Feb. 6 to disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse, which carry maximum punishments of three months and six months in jail, respectively.
McPhillips’ sentencing is scheduled for Monday, April 17.