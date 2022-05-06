A former teacher at Winside High School has been charged with two misdemeanors as the result of an alleged inappropriate relationship she had with a student.
A complaint charging 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips of Norfolk with third-degree sexual assault and child abuse was filed by the Wayne County Attorney’s Office on April 29 following a monthslong investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Each count is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
When reached by the Daily News in April, Wayne County Attorney Amy Miller declined to comment about details of the investigation into McPhillips, but she said her office was taking the allegations "very seriously.”
A civil case involving McPhillips was opened on Feb. 11 when the mother of a 16-year-old boy filed a petition to obtain a harassment protection order against McPhillips.
In the petition, the boy’s mother wrote that she learned of an alleged relationship involving her son and McPhillips, who had previously taught art classes at Winside High School. The mother said she contacted the school about the purported relationship, and the school told her that there was an active criminal investigation into McPhillips being conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
The mother wrote that she repeatedly asked for no contact to be made between McPhillips and her son, and that McPhillips was made aware of this. McPhillips apparently didn’t adhere to the no-contact requests made by the boy’s mother.
Screenshots of what appear to be messages to the boy on social media sent by an account belonging to McPhillips were included in the petition.
A message from the account on Jan. 14 says, “Whenever you are ready to talk I’m here to listen.” On Jan. 20, a message was sent from the account saying, “I need to talk with you.” An additional message in January shows the McPhillips account saying she had to reorder a pair of shoes because they were the wrong size, and another message was a request to play a game over the phone.
On Feb. 14, a judge signed an order prohibiting McPhillips from contacting the boy. On Feb. 22, McPhillips requested a hearing to show cause why the protection order should be modified, vacated or not remain in effect.
A judge upheld the protection order following a hearing on April 6, so the order will remain in effect until Feb. 11, 2023.
It is alleged in the criminal complaint that McPhillips subjected the boy to sexual contact and knew or should have known that he was physically or mentally incapable of resisting or appraising the nature of her conduct, without causing serious personal injury, constituting third-degree sexual assault.
The second count — child abuse — alleges that McPhillips negligently caused or permitted the boy to be placed in a situation that endangered his life or physical or mental health, but did not result in serious bodily injury.
A biography of McPhillips previously published on a staff directory page within Winside High School's website — the biography has since been removed from the website — said McPhillips is originally from New Mexico and earned her bachelor’s degree from Peru State College.
Winside Superintendent Andrew Offner did not immediately respond to a phone call.
McPhillips is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Monday, May 16.