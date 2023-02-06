WAYNE — A 28-year-old former art teacher at Winside Public Schools pleaded no contest on Monday to a pair of misdemeanor charges stemming from an inappropriate relationship she had with a student.
Rachel McPhillips of Norfolk, whose resignation at Winside was accepted last February, pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse, which carry maximum punishments of three months and six months in jail, respectively.
McPhillips was initially charged in April 2022 with third-degree sexual assault and child abuse, also misdemeanor charges that would have carried up to two years in jail total.
According to a complaint filed by Wayne County Attorney Amy Miller on Monday, McPhillips’ crimes occurred between Sept. 1, 2021, and April 4, 2022.
A civil case involving McPhillips was opened on Feb. 11, 2022, when the mother of a then-16-year-old boy filed a petition to obtain a harassment protection order against McPhillips.
In the petition, the boy’s mother wrote that she learned of a relationship involving her son and McPhillips. The mother said she contacted the school about the relationship, and the school told her that there was an active criminal investigation into McPhillips being conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
The mother wrote that she repeatedly asked for no contact to be made between McPhillips and her son, and that McPhillips was made aware of this. McPhillips apparently didn’t adhere to the no-contact requests made by the boy’s mother.
Screenshots of messages to the boy on social media sent by an account belonging to McPhillips were included in the petition.
A message from the account on Jan. 14, 2022, says, “Whenever you are ready to talk I’m here to listen.” On Jan. 20, a message was sent from the account saying, “I need to talk with you.” A third message shows the McPhillips account saying she had to reorder a pair of shoes because they were the wrong size, and another message was a request to play a game over the phone.
On Feb. 14, 2022, a judge signed an order prohibiting McPhillips from contacting the boy.
Winside superintendent Andrew Offner said in a statement last May that the school district placed McPhillips on administrative leave as soon as it received evidence of her unlawful conduct. The district had contacted law enforcement as soon as there was reasonable cause to believe that McPhillips was abusing a child or otherwise violating the law, Offner said.
The district had begun preparing to take the necessary steps to end McPhillips’ employment, the superintendent said, but McPhillips submitted her resignation on Feb. 20, 2022. The school board accepted her resignation on Feb. 28.
McPhillips’ pleas come on the heels of the recent arrest of a second Winside teacher — 25-year-old Cali Heikes, a family and consumer sciences teacher. Heikes was apprehended on Jan. 23 by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an alleged sexual relationship she was having with a student.
Heikes, who has submitted her resignation, has not been formally charged by prosecutors.