MADISON — A former Norfolk Regional Center employee who had a sexual relationship with a patient from February to April 2018 was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 49-year-old Suzy Milne of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, to 2 to 4 years in prison for first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, a Class 2A felony. Milne, who used to go by Heather Schindler, was convicted on March 16 following a two-day bench trial presided over by Kube.
The Norfolk Regional Center is a psychiatric hospital that houses more than 100 patients who have been convicted of sex crimes. Milne was an employee at the regional center from August 2017 to April 2018.
She was terminated from her job as a compliance specialist because of a combination of poor performance and suspicions that she was having a relationship with a patient, which is against the rules of the hospital.
An investigation into Milne began after she alleged in the latter part of 2020 that the patient was involved in sex trafficking in Douglas County. During that investigation, which resulted in the debunkment of Milne’s claims, Milne revealed to human trafficking investigator Anna Brewer that she and the patient had been in a relationship that started as platonic and, over time, became intimate.
Brewer testified at Milne’s trial that Milne admitted to having five sexual encounters with the patient between 2017 and 2020. The man spent two stints as a patient at the Norfolk Regional Center — the first of which was from January 2016 to November 2017 and the second from February 2018 to May 2019.
Several witnesses, including the victim himself, testified at Milne’s trial that the relationship the man had with Milne was sexual and that they had sex both at the regional center and at an eye doctor facility.
Milne, who was married at the time of the offenses, exchanged wedding vows with the man over the phone in December 2017. She also committed to “getting (the victim) out” of the psychiatric hospital. Milne also committed to helping the man escape if he wasn’t able to get discharged from the facility at some point.
In court Thursday, Milne told Kube that the sexual relationship she had with the patient was not consensual. Milne said the patient was sexually assaulting her and threatened to kill her family if she didn’t comply and also blackmailed her for $32,000.
Kube wasn’t buying what Milne was selling.
“You just denied that you had any consensual sexual contact with him, even though you admit to having consensual sexual contact with him in the statement you gave (to an investigator),” the judge said. “You had a ceremony, for a lack of better words, with (the victim), exchanging marriage vows, and you had a contract where you agreed to be submissive.
“It’s a little bit hard for me to see you so much as a victim.”
Further, Kube alluded to the presentence investigation report, which indicated that Milne showed no remorse for her actions.
Milne said she was sorry, despite the conclusion drawn by both the probation officer and the judge that she was treating herself as the victim.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said that when Milne spoke to Brewer about having a sexual relationship with the patient, there was no mention of the sex acts being involuntary. Smith said the case was confusing because it was unusual, and he followed it because “in the end, you can’t let this stuff go on.”
“This lady is not the victim,” Smith said. “... We lock people up and have certain expectations of them. We also have created, obviously, expectations of our people — all those jailers, doctors, every jail and mental hospital in the state.”
Smith said Milne’s lack of candor was compelling — compelling enough that any thoughts he had about recommending probation for Milne no longer existed.
Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner said it was Milne’s right not to testify at her trial. But had Milne testified at her trial, Hartner said, she would have adamantly denied having sexual contact with the victim.
Two regional center patients testified at Milne’s trial that they saw Milne frequently spend time near the victim’s room. Hartner continued to argue what Milne’s testimony would have been had the defense opted for Milne to take the stand at trial.
“She would have testified that in April 2018, it would have been difficult to be alone with (the victim),” Hartner said. “She would have further testified that the regional patients that testified were in different hallways and wouldn’t have known the things they knew.”
Hartner said Milne is educated, has a limited criminal history and was once an adjunct professor. These were all reasons that made Milne a suitable candidate for probation, Hartner said.
Milne said she was a broken person when she worked at the regional center. A lot of personal work was done over the past few years to change herself, she said.
Milne doubled down on her claim that she never had consensual sex with the patient while she worked at the regional center, despite her choice not to make such claims during her trial or with an investigator.
“I contend that I had no consensual sex with (the victim),” Milne said. “The first consensual sex we had was July 2019, when I was not employed by the state.”
Kube said Milne had the opportunity to present her side of the story at trial.
“It’s hard for me to accept some of the things that you would have testified to but didn’t when you made the decision not to take the stand and tell me some of those things,” Kube said. “... Yet you want me to consider that today for purposes of sentencing, and it’s hard for me to do that.”
The judge told Milne that he was hopeful she had, in fact, become a different person.
“But I have to assess this and provide a sentence for what happened in the past, for the person you were and the things you did,” Kube said. “You were in a trusted position at the regional center, a position to work with patients … and you breached that trust.”
Milne was given credit for 2 days served and must spend 1 year less 2 days in prison before she becomes eligible for parole and 2 years less time served before her mandatory release. Upon her release, Milne will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Kube sentenced others on Thursday for the following:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Nicklas Meis, 33, 424 Hastings Ave., 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, $1,200, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Opal E. Lehmann, 38, 111 N. Ninth St., 24 months’ Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision, original 9-month probation term extended 3 months, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Third-degree domestic assault
— Sherina R. Good Voice Elk, 26, 111 N. Ninth St., 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 103 days served, costs.
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Richard A. Brand, 58, 1400 W. Norfolk Ave., 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 2 days served, 30 days to be served immediately, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Probation violation for possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam
— Estevan Sanchez, 20, 906 S. 13th Place, 24-month probation term extended 3 months, costs.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Ryan J. Fester, 30, Papillion, 24-month probation term extended 9 months, costs.
Attempted assault by a confined person
— Ivan Capetillo, 22, Madison County Jail, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.