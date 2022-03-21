MADISON — The judge who will rule on a 2017 homicide in Norfolk closed all evidence related to the case at a hearing on Friday.
After a brief bench trial on Nov. 1, District Judge Mark Johnson took the case of 53-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon under advisement pending the completion a court-certified interpretation of a police interview with Castaneda-Morejon on Aug. 25, 2017.
Raul Escobar, a certified court interpreter, had been completing a transcript of the roughly 45-minute interview to ensure its original translation was accurate. Escobar submitted the first half of the transcript in early October, but an agreement was in place that Johnson wouldn’t make a ruling on Castaneda-Morejon’s guilt or innocence until he had received and reviewed the entire transcript.
Johnson initiated the Friday afternoon hearing to determine the importance of including the second half of the interview as evidence.
“The difficulty of the translation has caused the second half of the interview to be significantly delayed,” the judge said. “And the court would like to proceed to determination of this matter and is making an inquiry as to whether or not the parties believe the second half of the translation is absolutely necessary before the court makes a decision.”
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and Todd Lancaster, Castaneda-Morejon’s attorney, didn’t object to Johnson not reviewing the second half of the police interview before he makes a ruling.
“It appears Mr. Escobar's translation covers most of the important stuff from that interview,” Lancaster said over Zoom video. “A lot of that last half is repeats of things that have been said and wouldn’t be relevant to the court’s decision.”
Castaneda-Morejon is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in connection with the August 2017 stabbing death of 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez at a Norfolk apartment complex.
Johnson said that after reviewing evidence already submitted in the case, he “understands the nature of what took place and the defendant’s explanation of it sufficiently to proceed without further delay.”
Castaneda-Morejon was deemed incompetent to stand trial on several occasions and was ordered by the court to be housed at the Lincoln Regional Center pending the disposition of his case.
Smith had introduced multiple exhibits at trial that were agreed upon by both him and Lancaster as stipulated evidence, meaning that neither party had to prove the facts presented. Johnson will have exclusive jurisdiction over Castaneda-Morejon’s disposition based on the evidence provided to him both during and after trial.
Evidence submitted included clinical reports; photos taken outside the apartment complex where the stabbing occurred; photos of Velazquez-Gomez’s body; 911 calls about the incident; police reports; and the translation of Castaneda-Morejon’s Spanish language interview shortly after the incident.
If Castaneda-Morejon is ruled by Johnson as not responsible for Velazquez-Gomez’s death because of insanity, Castaneda-Morejon will be evaluated again by specialists to determine his dangerousness. If he’s found guilty of first-degree murder, Castaneda-Morejon would be sentenced to life in prison.
Johnson again took the case under advisement and will announce his ruling at a date to be determined.