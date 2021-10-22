With concerns raised about everything from noise to increased traffic on county roads, a conditional-use permit for an event venue sought about midway between Battle Creek and Norfolk was recommended for approval 5-4 Thursday by the Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
The permit sought by Jamie Unkel Wolff to operate the venue one-half mile south of the intersection of 840th Road and 550th Avenue will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration. It likely will be next month.
Wolff said she hopes to purchase an old barn, move it to the property and then restore the barn. It would hold such events as wedding receptions, reunions, Christmas parties and bridal shows.
The venue would include a kitchen unit and bathroom. The property is owned by her parents, she said, with plans to divide about 6 acres for the venture.
Many of the neighbors, who were against the proposal, asked questions without identifying themselves. The recording secretary asked the people to identify themselves, prompting one woman who was against it to say, “Don’t put my name in the paper.”
In the end, many of the neighbors identified themselves, but a few didn’t. At least six people spoke against it.
The neighbors said the county road, which is about one-half mile from a blacktop, would be too slick after it rains, especially in the spring.
Another neighbor asked how come Wolff doesn’t put the event venue near her house.
Wolff said she lives about 12 miles from town and the roads are even worse there than where this is being proposed.
Other concerns included that people would be drinking alcohol and driving on the curvy Broken Bridge Road at night, and it would increase the number of beer bottles and beer cans one neighbor gets in his pasture.
Other concerns are that it would be especially dangerous when farmers are using the road. That’s because the equipment is too big for a lot of vehicles to get around on the road and there are no shoulders, they said.
Finally, a neighbor stated that event venues like the one proposed are usually located inside towns or on the edge of towns where they are easier to get to and have law enforcement nearby.
Wolff said she hopes to have the venue large enough that up to 400 people could attend.
One neighbor said he lives 2 miles from Divots and can hear the noise. This one would just be one-half mile from him, he said.
Commissioners Merlin Oswald, Travis Amen, Stan Schapman, Steve Abler and Raymond Flood voted for it.
Oswald said some of the concerns are not for the county to decide, but the owner or the investor. Amen said the area needs more of these venues.
Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Jim Prauner and Merlin Milander voted against it.
Prauner said the concerns that were raised about the road and increased traffic are legitimate concerns. He said there also is a lot of mud in the area.
The area where the event venue has been requested is zoned AG1, the most intensive agriculture. That means that an event venue is allowed, but only with a conditional-use permit.
If the permit ends up being approved by the county board, the joint planning's list of conditions include liability insurance must be kept on the property, and that a parking area and adequate lighting will have to be maintained.
Other conditions include that if ownership is transferred, the zoning administrator must be notified 30 days before the sale and a copy of the rental agreement must be kept on file with the zoning administrator.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Raymond Flood, Jim Prauner, Steve Abler, Merlin Milander, Stan Schapman and Travis Amen.
Members absent: Zach Westerman.
Others present: Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; Rhonda Cortner, zoning office assistant; at least 20 members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 10 minutes.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 9-0 to recommend for approval the conditional-use permit application of Brad and Tanya Detlefsen to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located one-half mile west of the intersection of 548th Avenue and Half-Mile Road, which is in the Norfolk area. It will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 9-0 to recommend for approval the conditional-use permit application of Jeff and Julie Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located at 54252 842 Road, Battle Creek. The Suckstorfs plan to split off 3.28 acres on the east end of the property for their son to build a house. It will next go to the county board for final consideration.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 9-0 to recommend for approval the conditional-use permit application of Jared Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located at 54487 843 Road, Meadow Grove. Suckstorf plans to build a house on 3.17 acres of property owned by his parents. It will next go to the county board for final consideration.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 9-0 to recommend for approval the conditional-use permit application of Garland and Gina Goracke for a building over 1,000 square feet at 528 W. Grove Ave., Meadow Grove. The Gorackes said they plan to build a 2,400-square-foot building, which will be storage. The permit is subject to meeting flood plain regulations. It will next go to the Meadow Grove Village Board for final consideration.
— Reviewed the administrator’s and building report and discussed solar projects around the county.
— Jerry Guenther