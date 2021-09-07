STANTON — Learning can be multi-faceted.
That's what Karla Renn believes, at least. The Stanton High School business and entrepreneurship teacher believes that while book learning is best for some classes, a course that requires such personal attention and skill could benefit from hands-on experience.
So she set up a literal shop in her classroom, eager to teach her students all about working with their hands while instilling high school spirit.
This marks the fourth year of her endeavor. What started with donated Nucor machines quickly grew through the help of state grants into a bustling space for students to hone in on their skills. Renn even taught them a real-life lesson on business loans by helping her students draft a $1,500 loan agreement presented to the principal. It was approved and within the first year, the three inaugural students and Renn used the earned funds to pay it all back — with some extra left over in an account.
With supervision, they work primarily on the embroidery machine, heat presses and a 3D printer to manufacture their designs. They have even begun to expand into designing products for the Summerland school district.
Products are sold and orders are taken through their Facebook page, The Mustang Store, as well as booths at home sporting events and activities.
The students design, make and sell items engraved with a neon orange mustang, the mascot of Stanton High School. To differentiate themselves from the booster club, they tend to stick to non-clothing goods such as tumblers, garden flags, stickers, glass boxes and even cutting boards. All money made goes back into the club's funds for the next project.
The most expensive item, the tumbler, is capped at $20 to keep items affordable for students.
"Our whole point is to make things affordable so kids don't have to save up," Renn said.
Some of the sports-focused items, including backpacks, are inscribed with numbers so they can be passed down from player to player — a modern passing of the torch.
Basically anything can be personalized "as long as it has an orange mustang," Renn said.
Sellable merchandise is not the only focus, however. Someone suggested decorating the white space beneath the balcony in the common area, and right before Christmas break of the 2020-21 school year, students got to work. Art teacher Cole Beebe painted the wall in swirling yellow and orange hues, while Renn's students made decals for all the clubs on campus. Renn mounted them during the break, and when students returned in January, they were greeted with vinyl icons of the volleyball team, National Honor Society, drama club, FFA and many more.
"That's something I'm proud of, and the kids are proud of and spent a lot of time and effort on," Renn said.
The Monday-Friday class adheres to a strict schedule of brainstorming and collaborating the first four days of the week and saving production for Fridays. Renn gives the students parameters and controls the budget, but beyond that, they are free to experiment.
"I'm not crafty or creative," Renn said, "but I like technology, so when they ask if they can do something, I say, 'I don't know, but we can try it.' ”
At the end of the day, she is just happy the students are learning.
"The sooner you can have kids in a role of responsibility where they can make their own choices, the better prepared they are for their future," she said.