ELGIN — Engle’s Taxidermy opened in a new location last summer.
Andrew Engle, the owner of Engle’s Taxidermy, said his business is one of the few places in the area that offers taxidermies for a wide assortment of animals.
“Not a lot of people taxidermy fish anymore,” Engle said.
According to Engle, many businesses only deer taxidermy because of various reasons. Engel’s Taxidermy is unique because it offers taxidermy services on fish, bobcats, birds, deer and more.
It also provides full-body mounts, shoulder mounts, rugs and more.
Engle said he’s always been interested in taxidermy, but he was inspired to open his own business when he worked as a chemical dependency counselor at South Dakota’s state prison.
“It was a chance deal,” Engle said about opening his business.
According to Engle, some of his first customers came from his time working in South Dakota. After he realized there was an interest in his taxidermy services, Engle moved back to Elgin with his wife, Angela, where he was originally from.
Engle said he runs the business mostly by himself. His wife helps with the financial side of the business.
“I’m just happy, that he’s happy with what he’s doing,” Angela said.
According to Engle, his favorite taxidermy animals are bobcats because of their unique traits.
The process of taxidermy can take weeks to months depending on how busy it gets. Business usually booms around the hunting seasons, Engle said.
“I’ve probably taxidermied around 500 animals,” Engle said.
Engle’s Taxidermy is located in a bluish-green shop behind the Bank of Elgin. The store hours are dependent on customer appointments.