On Mother’s Day, 70-year-old Pauline Grebe received a surprise from her family that left her feeling astonished.
“Come on out. We have got something to show you,” her family told her.
“She was screaming and then started crying,” said Justin Grebe, Pauline’s oldest son. “That was a big deal.”
Justin is a professional high-performance engine builder. He has a website ecodieseldynamics.com, and the Pierce High school graduate was in Rachael Ray’s magazine when he previously worked driving a transport hauler for Matt Kenseth's NASCAR series car.
Pauline Grebe likes to race cars as she is a farm girl. She likes “to go fast.” So, this gift fit her well.
It was a peak engine “Cancer Crusher” prepared by Justin Grebe, who was with NASCAR for 11 years. Now, on his own, he builds high-performance engines.
Pauline Grebe put the engine into a 1981 Malibu Classic.
From 2005 to 2009, Pauline Grebe struggled with breast cancer, and her Malibu Classic is raspberry colored. With the new engine, it has a 406 stroker in it, she said. Previously, it had a 383 stroker.
“All the parts are new,” she said. “It is unreal. I don’t know how to explain it. You don’t need to drink alcohol to get a high off that. That thing is just awesome.”
Pauline Grebe said Justin sent her an engine because she worked for him last winter, and she didn’t want any money for it. Despite that, he sent her an engine that somebody else had put together and, after taking it to a machinist in Neligh, it was full of holes.
“Next thing I knew, my son built me this motor and gave it to me for Mother’s Day,” Pauline Grebe said. “All brand-new parts. He had some friends with the camshaft company. The guy made the camshaft and the crank specially for me. They gave it to Justin, and then he put it together in North Carolina and then he shipped it up here to Nebraska.”
“18-plus years cancer free — I have been wanting to build a motor for my mom for such a long time,” Justin Grebe said. “I called her and said, ‘I got a 400 small box sitting here and I said I can make this work.’ So, I got with a bunch of good people from my years of being in racing and then owning my eco-diesel business that I have had almost since 2014, and so we put stuff together.”
With all the parts and everything, it will amount to $10,000, Pauline Grebe said.
“My youngest son (Bryce) is changing the rear end,” she said. “He is going to take out the Ford 9-inch rear end, and he is putting the rear end in it now. Then we are heading to Ottawa.
“We are supposed to take it to Ottawa when we get it all done. We have got some more stuff we got to do. We will film all this stuff, because it shows to his friends that he did get it done and it’s running, and how well it runs.”
There’s more work to be done, however.
“I got a friend of mine in Illinois that I work with throwing some engine stuff for 7/3 stuff and diesel stuff,” Justin Grebe said. “He is building a whole newer end for it. That will be the next thing going underneath for it. I sold her a set of wheels off my Nova, so I am looking for a set of front rims for it to match the rears. I will get the car back on the ground, and it ought to be pretty nasty when we got all that dialed in.”
Pauline is certainly exciting about her new vehicle to drive.
“(As) the car is raspberry, you would think that not many raspberry classic cars are running around,” she said.
“She is obviously 71 this year, and I got an opportunity to build a motor for my mom before she got to the point to where health was bad enough she couldn’t drive it,” Justin Grebe said. “I mailed it from North Carolina all the way to her. It was for her raising us kids like we are.”