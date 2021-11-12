An Elgin woman did her part to represent American agriculture at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, last week.
Anne Meis of Elgin is the chairwoman of U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action and she attended the conference, known as COP 26, as a part of that organization, she said.
Meis said the group worked to give farmers and ranchers a voice at the summit.
“The products we grow here are part of the global market,” she said. “We need to have a voice on that global stage.”
Meis and others worked in the private sector, rather than through government policies, she said.
“Our organization is not set up to do policy,” Meis said. “We, by design, feel like its through private industry and business (where we can be most successful).”
More than 20,000 people were at the summit, Meis said. In that crowd, it’s easy to get lost.
“Everyone wants to be heard,” she said. “My takeaway was if you want to have an influence, you have to be where the influencers are.”
But through networking Meis and the others were able to make contacts, she said.
“Through knocking on as many doors as possible, our CEO actually moderated the panel on food and agriculture,” Meis said.
The group was also able to show a short documentary over how American agriculture can be part of the climate solution.
The summit was European dominated, Meis said. So another goal was to change perceptions about American agriculture.
“There’s definitely a perception of American agriculture being industrial agriculture,” she said.
Meis said it is difficult for farmers in Nebraska and across the country to see how the conferences affect them. While there is still much discussion about energy sources and climate change, land use is also becoming part of the conversation.
“It’s evident to me that there’s a new eye and focus on land and how that land is being used,” she said.
Meis said she thinks it’s important for U.S. agricultural producers to use climate-smart agricultural practices, which can preserve natural resources and sequester carbon. This would make American agriculture part of the climate change solution.
“It gives me hope that there is this nature-based solution,” she said.
Meis said the summit could have a big impact on the future, and she was glad to have been a part of it.
“I wouldn’t be there if I didn’t think it was important,” she said. “I was honored and awestruck to represent U.S. agriculture on that stage.”