MADISON — A former Minnesota man who developed a habit of not showing up to court was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 35-year-old Jess Brenk to 5 to 7 years in prison for convictions on eight crimes — including four felonies. Brenk’s convictions include theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, false reporting, attempted possession of methamphetamine and three failures to appear.
Brenk’s sentencing came well after it was supposed to happen — 10 months and 16 days after it was first scheduled — as the result of his routine of not showing up for court and fleeing the area.
His charges stemmed from an incident in Madison County on Aug. 1, 2020, after Nebraska State Patrol troopers discovered that a semi he had been driving was stolen out of Minnesota.
As law enforcement was arresting Brenk, he spoke to troopers under the guise of “J.M.” Authorities asked him to turn over his cellphone, which he refused. The phone had to be physically removed from Brenk by multiple troopers.
While Brenk was being transported to the Madison County Jail, he apparently managed to light a cigarette with a lighter in the back of a patrol vehicle. According to an affidavit, the trooper pulled the vehicle over and demanded Brenk turn over the cigarette and lighter, which he refused.
Troopers had to physically remove Brenk from the patrol vehicle, which he resisted. Authorities were eventually able to confiscate the cigarette and lighter, and Brenk was placed back into the patrol vehicle in handcuffs.
Once they arrived at the jail, a fingerprint test showed that Brenk was lying about his identity.
Less than a week after Brenk was booked at the Madison County Jail, he was charged following an incident involving a fire alarm activation at the jail. According to jail deputies, Brenk struck a ventilation duct near a sprinkler in his cell. Brenk said he hit the sprinkler area because he was upset due to his belief that a jail nurse was ignoring him for multiple days.
Brenk pleaded guilty to felony theft, false reporting, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and failure to appear in March 2021, about a month after he was apprehended in Montana on multiple warrants. He was scheduled to be sentenced by Kube for those convictions on May 20, 2021, but he again failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Brenk was apprehended by law enforcement in Iowa in January, and in February, Kube set his bond at $140,000, with 10% required for release. Brenk posted that bond on Feb. 15 and was due to be sentenced on March 17. He didn’t show up that day, either, and his attorney, Chelsey Hartner, said he was absent from court because he had checked into a treatment center in Sioux City, Iowa. Brenk was arrested less than 2 weeks later in Kearney.
While Brenk was being booked into jail on March 28, law enforcement found meth among his possessions, triggering his most recent charge.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, recommended 3 to 5 years in prison for Brenk on the theft, resisting arrest and false reporting convictions, per the March 2021 plea agreement. The county attorney’s office also agreed to recommend 1 month for criminal mischief and 6 months for one of the three failures to appear.
“We could’ve filed (a failure to appear) on each and every one of these charges, but we didn’t for efficiency’s sake,” Kiernan said. “... There are additional instances of him failing to abide by the court’s orders and making this more difficult for everyone involved.”
Kiernan said Brenk’s criminal history “was not good” before these charges, referencing a previous criminal impersonation conviction and pending theft and failure-to-appear charges in Minnesota.
Hartner asked for probation on Brenk’s behalf, arguing that Brenk’s string of crimes over the past 20 months is largely attributed to a meth addiction. The deputy county public defender also explained each of Brenk’s court absences.
The first, she said, was because Brenk’s girlfriend was pregnant and “wasn’t doing well” at the time. The second, a sentencing hearing, was because his child was due soon and he didn’t want to be sentenced before his child’s birth.
And the most recent failure to appear on March 17 was largely because of Brenk’s struggles with substance abuse, Hartner said. He had been admitted into a Sioux City treatment center but had to be discharged because of “issues with insurance.”
So Brenk decided to find a treatment facility in Kearney, but he was arrested before he was admitted.
“All of this comes from issues with substance abuse,” she said. “Some of it has to do with decisions on whether to come to court, but we wouldn’t be looking at any of this if it weren’t for his issue with meth.”
Brenk apologized for repeatedly failing to show up for court, but he didn’t indicate he would have done anything differently.
“I’ve had some issues for quite a while; it’s hard to admit to myself and everyone else,” he said. “I am sorry for not showing up to court, but it’s a decision I had to make as a parent, and I think any parent would make that decision. I don’t think I could have forgiven myself if I wouldn’t have been there for (my child’s) birth.”
Kube told Brenk that he needs to make decisions that are going to allow him to be in his child’s life moving forward.
“I’ve thought about this case for a while, and I had decided then — and I haven't changed my mind — that you’re not a qualified candidate for probation,” the judge said. “You’ve gotten to the point where you’ve extended all of your problems so far out.
“If you would’ve stopped after a little bit of bad conduct and come and given me or any other judge a chance to put you on probation and get this stuff worked on, and give you a chance at programming, I think it could have helped you. But it just went on and on and on.”
Included in Brenk’s sentence is 3 to 5 years in prison for theft; 3 months each for false information, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and the three failures to appear; and 6 months for attempted possession of meth.
The sentences were ordered to be served one after the other, and credit was given for 157 days served. Brenk must serve 2½ years less 157 days before he becomes eligible for parole and 3½ years less time served before he is eligible for mandatory release. He also was ordered to pay $1,140.89 in restitution for expenses incurred during the stolen semi incident.
Kiernan also motioned to forfeit Brenk’s bonds, meaning the bail money he posted to be released from jail wouldn’t be returned. Kube sustained that motion on the stolen semi case, meaning Brenk won’t get any of the $7,500 posted for his release. Kube denied the state’s motions to forfeit bond in the other cases, so most of the remaining $6,500 posted by Brenk will be returned.
Others appeared before Kube on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Derek R. Pedroza, 34, Pierce, pleaded guilty to both charges. He was accepted into the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Tampering with a witness, subornation of perjury
— Stephanie M. Allen, 36, McCook, had her arraignment continued to Monday, April 25.